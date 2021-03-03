Norman High opened its baseball season with a 5-3 win over Mustang on Tuesday.
The Tigers trailed 2-0 entering the sixth frame, but Connor Goodson erased the Broncos’ lead with a three-run shot to left field, scoring Dax Noles and Harrison Smith.
Mustang tied the contest with a home run in the bottom of the sixth. The Tigers regained their advantage in the top of the seventh, however, when Jordan Crowder plated Preston McConnell and Goodson on a two-run double.
Liam McKinney started on the mound for NHS. He allowed two hits and two runs over 4 2/3 innings pitched. Hunter Hayes and Crowder combined for 2 1/3 innings of relief, allowing two hits and one run over the stretch.
Next, the Tigers host Elgin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
