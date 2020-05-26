Norman High V Del City Girl's Basketball

Norman High's Myka Perry looks for an opening during the Tigers' game against Del City, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Carl Albert High School. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Norman High guard Myka Perry landed another major Division I offer on Tuesday.

Southern California extended an offer to Perry, who enters her junior season with the Tigers next year.

USC joins a loaded list hoping to land Perry's services.

Her other offers include Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Virginia Tech and Wichita State.

