Norman High guard Myka Perry landed another major Division I offer on Tuesday.
Southern California extended an offer to Perry, who enters her junior season with the Tigers next year.
Blessed and honored to receive a d1 offer from the University of Southern California!! Thank you @USCWBB for this opportunity pic.twitter.com/vTMGA2Mziq— Myka Perry (@MykaPerry) May 26, 2020
USC joins a loaded list hoping to land Perry's services.
Her other offers include Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Virginia Tech and Wichita State.
