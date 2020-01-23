Norman High basketball: Aaliyah Henderson establishing key role amid freshman season

MIDWEST CITY — Aaliyah Henderson has a way of standing out.
The 5-foot-8 guard is Norman High’s lone freshman listed on its varsity roster. Though, she’s more than earned her place among the Class 6A defending state champion Tigers.
She is a starter after all.
“It was a no brainer,” said NHS coach Michael Neal.
Henderson, the younger sister of NHS hoops alumna Nyah Henderson, made her Carl Albert Titan Classic debut Thursday morning. She added 12 points to NHS’ 75-42 win over the OKC Storm.
A double-digit scoring total isn’t new for Henderson. She’s been a regular contributor this season for 6A’s fourth-ranked Tigers, who retained starters Kelbie Washington, Myka Perry and Mikayla Parks from last year’s state title run and added junior standout Chantae Embry over the summer.
The talented room has pushed Henderson, who didn’t lack confidence stepping into the program.
"It's really fun,” Henderson said. “It was a smooth transition. I already knew everybody. They were very welcoming. It's a lot more competition now that I'm in high school now but I just gotta work even harder and prove myself.”
Asked if she thought starting as a freshman was a possibility, she said, “In my eyes, yes. I just had to work.”
The NHS rookie started to carve out her role, though, well before classes even started.
Neal and his coaching staff were familiar with her talent at the middle-school level, which carried over into summer workouts.
“It was just a natural fit,” Neal said.
It didn’t hurt that Aaliyah’s older sister Nyah, an all-conference selection for the Tigers last season, helped prepare her for when those practices commenced.
“Aaliyah would come up and kind of understand how we did things as coaches,” Neal said. “I think she had the edge and what it takes to be in this program.”
She certainly looked the part Thursday in NHS’ convincing win over the OKC Storm, which also let up double-figure scoring totals from NHS' four other starters. Embry scored 17 points, Perry had 14, Washington finished with 12 and Parks reached 11.
Offense isn’t as big of a concern to Neal, who’s mostly emphasized consistent defense to his team.
Henderson’s early playing time is a result of checking that box.
“She's tough and she can guard,” Neal said. “We need people who can guard, and I love people who can guard. She's got the toughness and athletic build to play at the varsity level.”
Neal believes his group collectively is on track to contend for another state title.
NHS entered Carl Albert’s 2019 tournament at 9-5 but won the late-January event to ignite a nine-game win streak.
NHS lost twice more the rest of the season en route to its state championship with two freshmen and two sophomores in its starting lineup.
The Tigers’ experience, coupled with Henderson’s quick rise, should make them a tough out again.
“On the days where we're all clicking on the offensive and we're locked in on defense,” Neal said, “I think it's going to be a hard task for anybody to beat us.”
