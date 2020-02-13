Norman High basketball: Goodson brothers cherish final season on hardwood together

Connor Goodson couldn’t wait to be in his older brother’s shoes.
Goodson remembers attending Norman High basketball games as a middle-schooler and thought that’d be him on the floor soon.
He was correct.
Both Connor, a sophomore, and Grant, a senior, are starters for NHS, which hosts No. 10 Norman North (16-4) Friday.
The season’s second Crosstown Clash marks NHS’ final home game; although, the Tigers already celebrated their seniors during their Tuesday game vs. Moore.
Grant Goodson was ushered by his family during NHS’ Senior Night festivities. And Connor, in full NHS uniform, was right there with him.
“It's crazy to think that next year he's going to be in college,” Connor Goodson said, “but it's a happy ending to be able to play together and spending a good moment together.”
The moments are even more special, considering basketball is the only sport they share.
Grant helped anchor NHS football’s offensive line, while Connor plays baseball for the Tigers as a utility player.
Soon, Grant will matriculate at Missouri State, where he inked his National Letter of Intent to extend his football career with the Bears this past December.
Springfield, Missouri isn’t that far of a drive but the Goodson brothers have embraced their final season competing alongside each other.
“It's been nice,” Grant said. “He's been playing for a few years now, and we don't play the same sports usually, so it's good to have him here. It's some bonding time before I go off to college.”
The two have parlayed that bonding time into carving out key roles for the Tigers.
Grant, with his imposing 6-foot-6, 270-pound frame, has emerged as a true low-post player for the Tigers.
His size has allowed his fellow forwards Ben Emmert and junior Jaden Bray to play more around the perimeter, while he does a post-player’s traditional grunt work inside.
“It definitely helps those guys' roles, makes their game a lot easier, having Grant that can fill inside the paint,” NHS coach Rodney Dindy said.
Grant’s FBS-level, offensive-line build can make his younger brother’s 6-foot-3 stature not look so intimidating.
There’s good reason for why Connor Goodson, who started last season as a freshman, has found a spot, however, so quickly within Dindy’s program.
“He's definitely one of our better rebounders that we have and attacks the basket really well,” Dindy said. “... He understands the flow of the game and the pace of the game. He has grown quite a bit since last year.”
Both Goodson brothers should play major roles for NHS (9-10) as the season winds down. And times are much happier for the Tigers, who’ve won five-straight games.
Grant Goodson says the Tigers are playing their best basketball, which is great timing with the T-Wolves visiting Friday evening.
The NHS boys have not beaten North since Dec. 20, 2012. Although, Grant does have experience ending a Crosstown Clash losing streak.
The Tiger football team had lost four straight games to the T-Wolves before winning Clash Grant’s junior and senior seasons.
Perhaps, he and his brother can help end NHS basketball’s current drought.
“I just think now that we've played them before and that we're starting to get in our groove, we're going to be more chill coming in,” Grant said. “It's going to be a good game.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.