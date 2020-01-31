Norman High basketball: Joe Simpson joins wall of fame as NHS dominates Westmoore

Nearly 50 years have passed since Joe Simpson last stepped inside Norman High’s gymnasium.
The building is the same one Simpson and the 1970 NHS boys basketball team graced en route to a 25-4 record and Class 4A state championship.
The memories washed over Simpson as he entered the venue; although the scoreboard hanging above halfcourt and the court’s design weren't around during his playing days.
At the center of his homecoming was the biggest change — the latest name added to NHS’ basketball wall of fame.
Joe Simpson.
NHS honored the former Tiger standout at halftime of NHS’ girls basketball game against Westmoore on Friday. The school then recognized the entire 1970 squad after the NHS girls finished off a 76-52 win.
“It's a wonderful thing,” Simpson said. “I'm very honored and humbled by the selection. To have it coincide with our 50th anniversary makes it even that much more special.”
Simpson was accompanied by teammates John Carroll, Chuck Campbell, Bob Hartsock, Doug Wheeler, Ron Bowden, Alan Thrower, Tom Rodkey, Mike Mayfield and Chuck Fairbanks.
Jim Rodkey, Tom’s twin brother, has since passed and was honored during the ceremony, as was Mike Foster, Jerry Dry, Kenny Perry and team manager Stand Laboon, none of whom could attend.
Michael Neal, NHS’ head girls basketball coach, and his roster stood along the baseline and admired both Simpson’s induction to NHS’ wall of fame and the program’s recognition of the 50th anniversary of its boys state title.
The Tigers are fresh off their own state championship. And Neal says his girls discuss aspirations of following in their predecessors’ shoes after the high school careers are well behind them as wall-of-fame inductees.
“I think it's something that'll motivate them whenever we continue to play this season,” Neal said.
NHS had a look of motivation from the start, racing to a 36-19 lead by halftime.
NHS junior Kelbie Washington posted a team-best 25 points. Junior Chantae Embry added 16, Mikayla Parks had 12, Myka Perry scored 11 and Aaliyah Henderson notched 10 to ensure each NHS starter scored in double figures.
The dominant performance by an NHS group, which collectively holds numerous Division I scholarship offers, amplified the celebration of Tiger basketball. Though, basketball wasn’t where Simpson excelled after high school.
Simpson was an All-American baseball player for the University of Oklahoma. He was later drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1973 and played professionally until 1983 as a member of the Kansas City Royals.
Simpson was most eager, though, to brag about his teammates.
He was especially proud to join Carroll, who he shared all-state tournament team honors with in 1970, on NHS' wall of fame.
“I'm proud to have my name up,” Simpson said. “There were so many terrific Norman High basketball players. But the one that I'm glad to be close to on the wall, and that's John Carroll — without a doubt, inarguably the greatest all-around athlete to ever participate in sports at Norman High School, bar none."
The two shared NHS' court, which didn't see one loss during the NHS boys' 1970 season, Friday night.
It was only fitting both the current NHS girls and boys teams won in front of the group that further etched its name in Tiger lore.
Simpson's
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.