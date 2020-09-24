Myka Perry found her next home. All she needed to do was travel halfway across the country with her high school team.
Perry intends to take her talents to the University of Florida, announcing her verbal commitment in a tweet on Thursday.
"For me, throughout the whole recruiting process, it was about the relationships with the coaches and the bonds I created,” said Perry, who felt most comfortable with Florida’s coaching staff.
Perry was able to visit the Gators’ campus before the coronavirus pandemic halted all recruiting trips in March.
She and the Norman High girls basketball team started the 2019-20 season in Jacksonville, Florida — of all places — last November.
The Tigers, who went on to win 24 of 25 games and earn the top-overall seed in Class 6A’s state tournament, competed in the Insider Exposure Thanksgiving Classic. It was an opportunity for NHS, coming off its 2018-19 state championship run, to test itself against two Florida high schools. It was also a chance for Perry, still a sophomore at the time, to make an easy recruiting visit.
The 5-foot-10 combo guard received a scholarship offer from Florida the summer entering her sophomore year at NHS. The Gators were one of several schools — including Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Southern Cal, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech, among others — to extend an offer to the Class of 2022 prospect.
Nearly a year later after making the hour-long drive from Jacksonville to Gainesville, Florida, Perry will soon join the Southeastern Conference program.
“I'm very happy and I'm very excited to get this off my shoulders,” Perry said. “This was probably the hardest decision, but I'm glad I made it.”
This story will be updated.
