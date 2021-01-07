OKLAHOMA CITY — The Norman High boys found the right looks but the baskets didn’t always come with them.
The Tigers, still developing a young roster, opened the McGuinness Classic with a 62-29 loss to 6A’s top-ranked Edmond Memorial.
NHS coach Rodney Dindy didn’t mind the shots his team took early. The Tigers struggled to get them to go in and the Bulldogs took advantage.
“Our offense really worked well in the first quarter, they didn't really stop it, we just didn't make any shots,” Dindy said. “If we make shots, it's a different ballgame.”
Edmond Memorial opened the game with an 18-0 run. NHS freshman Chiante Tramble ended the Tigers’ scoring drought late in the first frame but it was the only bucket they’d produce in the first eight minutes.
If NHS doesn’t go 1 of 9 from the floor in the first quarter, Dindy’s assessment holds true. NHS was outscored just 13-10 in the second and 13-9 in the third before both teams primarily turned to their benches in the final period.
“Guys kept plugging away in the second quarter ... we were right there,” Dindy said. “The first quarter really doomed us offensively. Defensively, we didn't play too bad. But guys got some good experiences and that's a really, really good team.”
Indeed, Edmond Memorial (6-0) is set up to make a deep run in the postseason, while NHS is working through growing pains.
Tramble finished with a team-leading 17 points, including 3 of 8 from beyond the perimeter. NHS junior Lendy Holmes added five points in the loss.
Edmond Memorial, which shot 50% from the floor, was led by junior forward JV Seat, who poured in 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Senior Keyshon Spotwood contributed another 10, while fellow senior Sean Pedulla scored nine.
As experience comes, Dindy sees brighter days ahead for the Tigers. The team will get plenty this weekend with two games left in the annual mid-season tournament.
“We got to continue to be confident,” Dindy said. “They just got to believe that they deserve to win the game. ... I think right now, they're still kind of caught up on being inexperienced and young, but it's come to a point that we have to get past that.”
Next, the Tigers will play in the McGuinness Classic consolation semifinals at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.