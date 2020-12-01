Following a one-loss campaign and deep playoff run last season halted by COVID-19, the Norman High girls flashed a similar level of performance Tuesday to open the 2020-21 season.
Led by Kelbie Washington’s 17 points and Chantae Embry’s 15, the top-ranked Tigers beat Edmond Memorial 64-52.
After a slow 10-point first quarter, Washington and Embry steadied the offense by drawing fouls and getting shots closer to the rim as the second quarter arrived. Washington finished the game with six free-throw attempts, making five.
“I just think we need to get a feel for what we want to do right away, not play like we’re behind which is what we did at the very beginning of the game,” NHS coach Michael Neal said of avoiding another unfocused first quarter in the future. “We were a second behind on everything we did.”
It showed itself in the form of multiple first-quarter fouls, some of which were forced by defensive lapses. The Tigers had racked up 10 fouls halfway through the second quarter.
Each time Edmond Memorial tied the game or took a slight lead throughout the rest of the night, heightened defensive intensity and eventually a full-court press from NHS stifled what rhythm the Bulldogs would try and find all night long.
“[Memorial] came out ready to play, had a great game plan, and did all the things they needed to do to make us work on every possession,” Neal said.
After halftime, the Edmond Memorial defense moved its focus to NHS’ leading scorers, Washington and Embry, opening Aaliyah Henderson, Mikayla Parks and Zya Vann to fit in wide-open threes or sharp cuts to the rim between what the rest of the offense had already been producing.
The Tigers found their biggest lead of the night after a five-minute stretch late in the third quarter got them four forced turnovers due to their full-court pressure. Edmond Memorial struggled most of the night to move beyond half-court, and ultimately had a hard time setting up their offense.
Despite an offseason altered by the coronavirus pandemic, Neal didn’t make any excuses for his team’s performance in its season opener.
“Well, I think it effects everybody somehow some way,” Neal said. “Whatever happened, happened. But again, we got a chance to play tonight which is big for us, and now we have a chance to look at it [film] and correct ourselves.”
Next, the Tigers (1-0) will host eighth-ranked Mustang on Dec. 8.
• Edmond Memorial spoils NHS boys’ home opener: The Norman High boys opened its season against Edmond Memorial on Tuesday.
Despite the Tigers’ laboring effort throughout the night, Memorial’s offensive firepower kept the game out of reach, resulting in a 66-40 loss for NHS.
Edmond Memorial’s Sean Pedulla performed as advertised, scoring an effortless 30 points. On the other hand, NHS’ Chiante Tramble impressed with his scoring ability, posting 21 points.
Albeit with limited shot attempts, NHS forward Lendy Holmes totaled 10 points and flashed offensive versatility, backing down a smaller player and spinning off of one foot to score an easy basket midway through the second quarter.
NHS coach Rodney Dindy’s group had its hands full with the Bulldogs size. Edmond Memorial’s 6-foot-3 forward JV Seat commanded what took place within four feet of the basket all night. Tate Mazza, also 6-foot-3, shut down a lot of what the Tigers tried to do on the perimeter.
The Tigers resume play against Mustang next Tuesday in Norman.
