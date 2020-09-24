Myka Perry found her next home — all she needed to do was travel halfway across the country with her high school team.
Perry intends to take her talents to the University of Florida, announcing her verbal commitment to the Gators women's basketball program in a Thursday tweet.
"For me, throughout the whole recruiting process, it was about the relationships with the coaches and the bonds I created,” said Perry, who felt the "most love" from Florida’s coaching staff.
Perry was able to visit the Gators’ campus before the coronavirus pandemic halted all in-person recruiting across college athletics.
She and the Norman High girls basketball team started the 2019-20 season in Jacksonville, Florida, last November for the Insider Exposure Thanksgiving Classic.
It was an opportunity for NHS, coming off its 2018-19 state championship run, to test itself against two Florida high schools. The Tigers won both games. It was also a chance for Perry, still a sophomore at the time, to make an easy college visit.
The 5-foot-10 combo guard received a scholarship offer from Florida the summer entering her sophomore year at NHS. The Gators were one of several schools — including Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Southern Cal, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech, among others — to extend an offer to the Class of 2022 prospect.
Nearly a year after making the hour-long drive from Jacksonville to Gainesville, Florida, Perry decided to make her choice clear. After two more seasons at NHS, she'll be joining the Southeastern Conference program.
“I'm very happy and I'm very excited to get this off my shoulders,” Perry said. “This was probably the hardest decision, but I'm glad I made it.”
Florida should be as well.
Perry is one of many talented players on NHS’ 2020-21 roster. She plays alongside guards Kelbie Washington, an Oklahoma commit, and Mikayla Parks, a Kansas State commit. Chantae Embry, the Tigers’ starting forward, is also committed to a Division I program, picking Texas Tech over the summer.
Perry is one of the more versatile pieces to the talented group with her college-ready frame and athleticism.
“The luxury that Florida will have with Myka Perry is that whatever the need is, she can fulfill it and then some,” said Michael Neal, NHS’ girls basketball coach.
Neal raved about Perry’s ability to make plays, whether it’s attacking the rim, knocking down jump shots off a screen or creating for others as an extra point guard.
Perry averaged 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists last season, earning Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference all-league second team honors in just her second high school season.
She also averaged 2.5 steals and was primarily assigned to defend the other team's best guard.
“She's got the ability to guard just about everybody's best player throughout the entire year,” Neal said. “And nobody really paid attention to it. … The thing that I think that's grown [for her is] that people don't pay attention to Myka's on-ball defense. And obviously it's going to continue to grow.
“Her versatility on offense and defense is just going to make it that much more beneficial for Florida whenever she gets there.”
Joe Buettner
405-366-3580
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
