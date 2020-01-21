The Norman High girls were challenged early on their home floor.
Southmoore came within three points of the Tigers in the second quarter but 6A’s fourth-ranked NHS gradually poured it on offensively, topping Southmoore 71-39 on Tuesday.
The Tigers had four players score in double figures — Kelbie Washington had 19 points, Chantae Embry with 16, Mikayla Parks posted 12 and Aaliyah Henderson chipped in 11.
NHS collectively made 48.9 percent of its shots and were 10 of 16 from the 3-point line in the runaway win.
NHS coach Michael Neal said he was proud of his team’s effort to fight off early adversity. And he was impressed with how consistent Washington and Embry were for 32 minutes.
“You have those two step up,” Neal said. “The game before, it was Mikayla [Parks] and Aliyah Henderson. So, everybody has their moments and tonight was one of Kelbie and Chantae’s better performances.”
Southmoore’s Madison Crandall scored a team-high 12 points. Jessica McManus, Brooklyn Haywood and Shelby Sylvester each added six in the loss.
Next for the NHS girls (11-1), they’ll begin the Carl Albert tournament on Thursday.
Southmoore (0-11) is at Moore’s John Nobles Invitational this weekend.
