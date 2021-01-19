EDMOND — It’s not easy being Rodney Dindy these days. The Norman High boys basketball coach has spent much of the season watching his team take its lumps.
“We’re getting better. We’re getting better,” he said Tuesday night after the Tigers played Edmond North. “We’re a young team. Young and inexperienced.”
Though it might have sounded like a hopeful lament after many more lumps, Tuesday was actually a little different.
The Huskies (11-1), the No. 1 team in the state, knocked off the Tigers (2-10) 57-42. Yet, the final score is not the story of the game for NHS.
The story of the game, instead, is the fact it trailed by a single basket, 36-34, with about a minute left in the third quarter; or that it remained within four points, 40-36, entering the fourth quarter; or that almost halfway through the fourth quarter, it remained within a bucket, trailing 44-42.
That the Huskies scored the game’s final 13 points may Edmond North’s story, but doesn’t diminish the Tigers being right there until the end.
NHS wasn’t turning the ball over and played solid defense, not allowing the Huskies easy baskets inside. Edmond North responded by shooting an array of 3s, that vast majority of which it missed. If only NHS could have hit a few 3s itself.
NHS went 0 for 5 from distance in the final frame.
Chiante Tramble led the Tigers with 11 points. Connor Goodson finished with nine. Nate Wilson added eight.
Dylan Shannon led the Huskies with 25 points. Dylan Warlick, just a freshman, scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.