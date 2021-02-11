Norman High boys basketball: Tigers unable to close late in home loss to Stillwater

A tight game through three quarters unraveled quickly in the final minutes of Norman High’s Thursday tilt with Stillwater.
The Tigers dropped a 48-40 loss to to the Pioneers at the NHS gym.
NHS trailed by eight late in the opening period before Nate Wilson made a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Tigers then went on a 10-0 run to start the second.
The Tigers’ momentum fizzled, letting a five-point advantage vanish into a 22-22 tie at halftime.
Neither team could separate themselves through the third, putting NHS behind by just one entering the final frame.
NHS was within two of Stillwater with two minutes left but went scoreless through the stretch when it needed a shot the most.
NHS junior Connor Goodson scored a team-high 14 points, while Wilson finished with 12.
The Tigers are in action again today. They are scheduled to host Norman North at 7:30 p.m. at the NHS gym. The Crosstown Clash can be heard on KREF 99.3 FM/1400 AM and streamed on www.normansports.tv.