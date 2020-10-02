EDMOND — Norman High has some issues to address.
The Tigers most effective runner is also their quarterback, which is nice to have to fall back upon, though not optimum.
That very quarterback, Tias McClarty, has a strong arm, but not finding great success with it down the field. Friday, six of his 11 completions accounted for 5 or fewer yards.
What might help plenty would be clean shotgun snaps McClarty isn’t forced to scoop before trouble arrives. Against Edmond Memorial, those snaps cost NHS about 40 yards of offense.
The good news?
For the first time this season, the Tigers get to address their struggles following a victory.
An even game at halftime, NHS came out hot in the third quarter, eventually doing enough damage to top Memorial 27-20.
“It’s a victory,” Tiger coach Rocky Martin said. “But at the same time, it was sloppy in many ways. It’s a lot of stuff to clean up [as] we’re getting into a tougher part of our schedule.”
NHS plays (1-2, 1-1 District 6A1-1) welcomes Jenks Thursday.
Memorial (0-5, 0-2) was big-played by the Tiger offense and couldn’t break through the Tiger defense often enough.
In the closing minutes, Memorial had two chances to forge a game-tying or winning drive.
The first was squelched by a nifty pass-breakup from Ray Holman, foiling the Bulldogs’ third-and-13 attempt from the NHS 27. The next snap, Ethan Medina sacked Memorial quarterback Carson Riney for a loss of 10.
The Bulldogs had one more chance, needing to go 75 yards in 68 seconds, but a quartet of incompletions ended their bid.
“The beginning of the second half,” Martin said, “I think we played like we’re capable of playing.”
The first snap of the third quarter — after throwing for 17 yards the first half — McClarty hit Edric Lambert over the middle for 36. The next snap, getting creative in the run game, Jayven Jackson took a reverse 24 to the end zone.
That made it 14-7.
After a three-and-out defensive stand, Tiger receiver Jaden Bray took Ryan Bussert’s 42-yard punt and returned it 72 yards to the end zone.
“I saw my team blocking for me,” Bray said. “I looked up and saw that I had to go up the middle. They almost tackled me.”
But they didn’t and after escaping trouble, he ran most of the way untouched.
That made it 20-7.
In the waning moments of the third quarter, the Tigers suffered a 14-yard punt that gave way to a five-play, 21-yard Bulldog scoring drive, Cameron Goff taking it in the last 2.
NHS responded by taking advantage of a 32-yard deep-onside kick return from Mario Sanchez that set it up at the Bulldog 42.
Six plays later, McClarty hit Bray for a 24-yard score.
That made it 27-14.
Tiger defensive back Luke Morrow stopped the Bulldogs’ next drive with an interception, though Memorial exploded after getting the ball back on downs at its own 30.
Bulldog receiver Aiden Hamlin’s first two catches of the season, in the space of three snaps, covered 73 yards and set up a 4-yard score from Goff that accounted for the game's final points.
If held responsible for all the bad-snap losses, McClarty ran for 117 yards on 19 carries. If not, his total was closer to 155 on five or six fewer attempts.
Thanks to the game’s first touchdown, a zone read McClarty took 93 yards in the second quarter, he didn’t have to worry about hitting the century mark.
McClarty finished 11 of 19 through the air for 111 yards, five of the completions accounting for Bray’s 44 receiving.
“They’re playmakers,” Martin said. “Tias can extend plays and Jaden can go up and get the ball.”
Friday, it was enough to get by the Bulldogs.
