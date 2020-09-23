The good news coming out of Norman High’s football program this week is the fact starting tailback Taylor Harris, who feared he might have cracked a shinbone in the overtime period at Mustang last Friday, suffered only a bruise and has been practicing all week.
Now, if the Tigers can just create some running room for him against Yukon tonight, who knows where their offense might take them?
“One play in Mustang, I was close,” Harris said. “I didn’t have my eyes up on the play and I let them take me down. I still gained good yardage.”
That must have been Harris’ 13-yard gain in the third quarter, his longest pickup of the night by six yards and part of an 11-carry, 37-yard evening.
Still, anybody who watched Harris against Stillwater in the preseason knows if he can just break through the line, he could be gone. And if he can do that tonight, or any time soon, it could dramatically raise NHS’ offensive ceiling.
Of course, one of the hardest things to do on a high school football field is put together a prolific offense without a top notch offensive line.
NHS’ isn’t there, at least not yet, but that’s par for the course when the lone returning starter is Villami Makahununi at left tackle and two weeks of quarantine has limited your practice time considerably.
“After the Stillwater scrimmage, I was pretty pleased with how we were blocking up front,” NHS coach Rocky Martin said. “Even at Mustang, I felt we hit them pretty well.”
Well enough for quarterback Tias McClarty to gain 108 yards on 17 carries, though few were designed runs, and well enough to allow McClarty to complete 10 of 18 passes for 203 yards and two scores.
Yet, the conventional running game remains something still to conquer.
If everybody’s healthy, Makahununi is joined by Jonathan Cope at left guard, Deuce Trenary at center, Alex Norris at right guard and Cayde Spencer at right tackle.
“Coming into the season, we weren’t real confident,” Makahununi said. “But we believe we’re working really hard in practices and our unit has just increasingly gotten better each day.”
If nothing else, the line — and the rest of the team — emerged from Mustang with added confidence.
The Broncos entered ranked fourth in Class 6A-I and had to come back from a 13-0 deficit to reach overtime, only winning win the Tigers failed to convert a two-point conversion the first extra frame.
“We didn’t really have high hopes since we only had two days of practice,” Makahununi said. “But after our performance, everyone just got so much happier.”
Few things in any sport are more fun than knowing you’re improving, and if the Tiger line can find its way, the offense should improve that much faster.”
“We really need to work on our teamwork, on [handling] double teams and moving the line up the field,” Makahununi said. “Once we get the line moving and handle double teams well, then there’s a lot of open space.”
One thought entering the season was, top to bottom, the Tigers would be rebuilding after saying goodbye to a senior class that led the program back to the playoffs, twice, for the first time in several years.
However, last Friday, against a top-five team, gaining more than 300 yards from scrimmage and scoring 33 points, NHS appeared to prove it will not be going dormant this season. And one thing could put the offense in position to explode.
“The run game, I think, will open up our passing game,” Martin said, “so we’ve got to get that going a little bit more.”
That’s the plan.
Perhaps it will come together as soon as tonight.
