Norman High football: Jaden Bray's recruitment heats up after breakout junior season

As the sun set on a warm Norman night, an uproar quickly drowned out an otherwise peaceful scene at Harve Collins Field last August.
Norman High’s then-senior running back Joe Willie caught a pass from Cade Horton during a preseason scrimmage against Stillwater and sprinted from the middle of the field to the sideline, when fellow Tiger Jaden Bray forcefully created a path for his teammate.
Bray delivered a ferocious block on a Stillwater defender, inciting “oohs” and “aahs” from NHS’ players.
The play was called back for a holding penalty but Bray’s effort was eye-opening for a receiver that didn’t play football the year before.
“When he de-cleated that kid, we all looked at each other like, 'whoa,’” said NHS receivers coach John Baldwin. “Like we had no idea that was in him.”
Less than a year later, Rivals.com rates Bray as a three-star receiver and Oklahoma's fifth-best Class of 2021 prospect, while holding offers from Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Kansas Kansas State, New Mexico North Texas, Oklahoma State, Southern Methodist and Tulsa.
Bray originally looked destined for basketball stardom.
Baldwin could see Bray’s football potential, however, on the hardwood.
“I watched his footwork on the basketball court because that's a big deal when you're playing wide receiver, you gotta have good feet to be able to run routes and stuff,” Baldwin said. “And so, I saw his footwork on the basketball court and I knew kind of immediately like this kid could play wide receiver.”
Bray certainly could.
The NHS receiver collected 936 yards on 40 catches and a team-leading 11 touchdown receptions last season.
Keep in mind he split catches with senior receivers Andrew Young, who had 1,110 yards on 62 catches, and Jonah Paden, who had 626 yards on 38 catches.
Baldwin never sensed it mattered to Bray, who embraced whatever role he could assume to better the team.
“He's not a big 'me' guy,” Baldwin said. “When we would call plays, he could literally care less whether it was a run play or whether it was a pass play, he was going to play hard no matter what the play is.”
Bray capitalized on his opportunities and was rewarded with a recruitment that’s taken off since Eastern Michigan offered him his first Division I scholarship on Jan. 8.
Iowa State followed two days later. Kansas State eight days later. And Oklahoma State two weeks after that.
Bray should draw more attention from opponents in 2020 not only as one of the state’s quickest-rising prospects, but also as the Tigers' top returning receiver with Young and Paden having graduated.
“He’ll probably be the focal point of a lot of defenses,” Baldwin said, “but I have full confidence in him that he'll make plenty of plays, even in double coverage.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
