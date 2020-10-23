Tias McClarty didn’t hesitate when he saw his opening late in the fourth quarter.
The Norman High sophomore quarterback cut toward the Tigers’ sideline and had a clear path to run 45 yards for a touchdown and a comfortable lead with under two minutes left to play.
McClarty finished with 185 rushing yards, 153 passing yards and each of NHS' five touchdowns in a 35-20 win over Enid.
“He’s special. He’s dangerous,” NHS coach Rocky Martin said. “Anytime he touches the ball you never know what’s going to happen.”
As McClarty went, so did the Tigers.
For most of the first half, Norman High’s (2-3, 2-4 District 6A-I-1) offense was dull. McClarty was sacked four times on the Tigers’ first four drives and nearly fumbled on three snaps.
NHS started just as flat, struggling to move the ball down the field and capitalize off of Enid’s (1-3, 3-4 District 6A-I-1) early struggles.
With just 54 seconds left to go in the first half, NHS finally found its stride as McClarty hit senior Jaden Bray on a 13-yard pass for the Tigers’ first touchdown of the game.
“My message at halftime was ‘let’s go play the way we know how to play,’” Martin said. “I thought they came out and played well. They played the way they're capable of playing.”
McClarty fed off of the message from his coaches at halftime. Martin’s words, McClarty said, were that the Tigers needed to go out and hit their peak.
“That’s what we’ve been trying to achieve this whole season — hit our peak,” McClarty said. “All of the other teams have hit their peak. I think we almost hit ours tonight.”
McClarty led the Tigers on three quick scoring drives in the third quarter and busted out some big plays along the way. He followed up a 39-yard touchdown pass with a 38-yard scoring run. He also scored on a 4-yard run to cap off a quarter in which NHS scored 21 unanswered points to take the lead.
“He sparked the team,” Martin said. “I thought everyone fed off of him.”
McClarty was also motivated by the upperclassmen on the Tigers’ roster. Friday night was senior night for NHS, who will finish the rest of the regular season on the road.
Seniors Bray, Jayven Jackson and Willie Prince all made key contributions for the Tigers in the win.
“It starts with the senior leadership,” Martin said. “The way they come out and the way they prepare and practice. Obviously it’s special to get one last win on the home field for the seniors.”
While tonight marked an ending on Harve Collins Field for the NHS seniors, it also highlighted the Tigers’ potential for the future — especially for McClarty.
“He’s fast. He’s explosive. He’s got great vision,” Martin said. “He’s fun to watch.”
Friday’s performance made it clear that the Tigers will be watching McClarty for a long time to come.
