Norman High football: Tigers finally get crack at T-Wolves after first Clash canceled

Between the departure of a massive senior class and an offseason altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Norman High was always going to face an uphill climb.
The Tigers’ challenge became more difficult with an abridged fall camp, due to a COVID outbreak within the program, and not getting their first regular-season contest in until Sept. 18.
NHS still finds itself in the postseason, which it begins as one of 6A-I’s sixth-seeds. The Tigers are technically the road team but will face third-seeded Norman North at Harve Collins Stadium at 6 p.m. today.
NHS and North were originally scheduled to meet Sept. 3 but the game was canceled due to the Tigers’ early season COVID outbreak.
Tigers coach Rocky Martin said he was crushed his seniors didn’t get one last crack at North, which they’ve topped the past two seasons.
Now, they’ll get a chance for a third victory in a high-stakes Crosstown Clash.
“Our kids are really excited,” Martin said. “It's a rivalry. You throw the records out, it doesn't matter. Even though it's a playoff game, I think both teams are excited about it. I think the community's excited that we get to do it and so it should be a good one.”
Knocking off the T-Wolves will be a tall order. The Tigers are relying on a group that doesn’t have much varsity experience prior to 2020.
NHS has come a long way since the delayed start of its season. And despite the Tigers’ record — two wins, six losses — Martin admires his group’s fight, which has kept them in nearly every game.
“They're competing week in and week out,” Martin said. “Doesn't matter who we're playing, they're playing hard and competing every play.”
Another year and perhaps NHS completes its upset of Mustang to open the season, instead of falling 34-33 in overtime. Another year and the young group likely doesn’t let west-side rivals Westmoore and Edmond Santa Fe stick around and rally to victory.
But the Tigers aren’t the same team they were a year ago. Martin’s staff has retooled the Tiger offense and defense to better fit their personnel that’s shown a propensity to improve each week.
NHS’ record might not indicate it, but the Tigers seem closer to the best ‘ball, taking top-seeded Edmond Santa Fe to the wire a week ago.
“Last week, our offense really started to click,” Martin said. “I think defensively, these guys as a group play really hard. Obviously, as coaches, we're always demanding effort. But this group, as an entire group, they give it to you. They really play every snap hard. We never have to worry about a lack of effort.”
• Leading the way: No longer are the Tigers slinging the ball at the volume they did last season.
Tias McClarty, NHS’ sophomore starting quarterback, can take off in a hurry, rushing for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with another 953 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.
The NHS offense also relies on senior Jayven Jackson for contributions to its rushing attack. Jackson has 456 yards on 88 carries so far.
McClarty has go-to receiving options in senior Jaden Bray and junior Edric Lambert, both of whom are the only Tiger receivers to clear 300 receiving yards.
On defense, linebacker Cedric McClendon has enjoyed a productive senior season, accumulating 61 tackles and seven for loss. Junior linebacker Ethan Medina has delivered another 76 tackles, as well as three for loss, one sack and an interception.
• Instant impact: Micaiah Bivines was a late add to the NHS roster but he quickly asserted himself as one of the Tigers’ best defensive playmakers.
Over the summer, Bivines moved to Oklahoma from Georgia, where he attended Atlanta Westlake High School.
In his first and only season with the program, the senior defensive back has recorded 84 tackles, three interceptions two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
“He's a tremendous athlete,” Martin said. “But he's really, really football smart. ... For not being in the system for three, four years, and just shown up this summer, he picked up our scheme.”
Bivines was stripped of his first first Crosstown Clash experience but tonight, he’ll get a debut to the rivalry like no other.
• Going for three: NHS struggled to get its season off the ground with its first two games canceled due to a COVID outbreak within the program.
Having a guaranteed postseason game, thanks to the OSSAA’s one-time play-in round, is helping the Tigers make up for lost time.
“It's great for the players,” Martin said, “especially the seniors, getting an opportunity to play another game.”
If NHS tops North, it will make its third consecutive Class 6A-I state quarterfinals appearance. The Tigers met Owasso in both the 2018 and '19 quarterfinal rounds, losing 31-28 two years ago and 52-14 the year after.