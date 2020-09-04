Norman High's 2020 season will not start until Sept. 18 at the earliest after a second Tigers game was canceled on Friday.
NHS' original opener against Norman North on Thursday, Sept. 3, was canceled the day before the contest, because individuals associated with NHS' program tested positive for COVID-19 or came into contact with someone who tested positive.
The district has now canceled NHS' game against Moore on Sept. 11, Norman Public Schools athletics director TD O'Hara announced in a release.
NHS' next game is scheduled for Sept. 18 at Mustang.
The Tigers begin district play the week after on Sept. 25 against Yukon, which will now serve as their new home opener.
