Norman's Jaden Bray scanning the Jaguar defense for a gap as he plant his feet to make his run during the game on Friday, November 01, 2019 at Moore School’s Stadium.

 Nicholas Rutledge

Norman High senior Jaden Bray is a preseason candidate for Sports Illustrated's high school All-American team.

SI.com announced its All-American watch list on Wednesday. Bray, who's committed to Oklahoma State, is one of 12 players from Oklahoma on the list.

Bray recorded 40 catches for 936 yards in his debut season for the Tigers last year. He also caught a team-leading 11 touchdown passes.

He is joined by fellow Oklahoma State commit and Edmond Santa Fe linebacker Collin Oliver on the list. Choctaw safety Jordan Mukes and Weatherford defensive end Ethan Downs, both of who are committed to OU, are also on the list.

Joe Buettner is the Norman Transcript's sports editor. You can contact him at 405-366-3580 or jbuettner@normantranscript.com. Follow him on Twitter, @ByJoeBuettner.

