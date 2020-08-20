Chantae Embry, one of the country's top Class of 2021 girls basketball prospects, was expected to play in the Big 12.
She was verbally committed to Oklahoma State before reopening her commitment in 2018.
The Norman High senior is once again planning to join the Division I ranks at a Big 12 program, but she will take her talents out of state.
Embry committed to Texas Tech on Tuesday, announcing her decision via her Twitter account.
my next chapter.❤️🖤 #toGodbetheGlory pic.twitter.com/AxBVFccJCX— Chantae Embry (@chantae_embry) August 20, 2020
The 5-foot-11 forward is the No. 81 overall prospect and No. 14 forward in her signing class, according to ESPN. The four-star prospect chose the Red Raiders over myriad offers. She was strongly considering Kansas, Kansas State, Texas A&M and Missouri State before choosing Texas Tech.
Embry transferred to NHS last season from Prague High School. She immediately inserted herself into a starting lineup alongside Kelbie Washington, who is committed to OU, Myka Perry, Mikayla Parks and Aaliyah Henderson.
Embry, who was coming off an ACL injury that derailed her sophomore season at Prague, averaged 16.8 points, 10 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 assists in her debut year at NHS. She logged 16 double-doubles and was named the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year.
NHS went 24-1 and made the state tournament as Class 6A's No. 1-ranked team and defending state champion. Embry and the Tigers did not get a chance to compete for a state title, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Embry and her teammates are expected to be one of the state's best teams again for the 2020-21 season. The Tigers won't lose any starters from last year's squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.