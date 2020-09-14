Mikayla Parks' recruitment is settled. The Norman High junior is headed to Kansas State.
Parks made the announcement early Monday morning via her Twitter account.
"First off, I would to thank God for everything that he has done for me and for giving me an opportunity to play at the next level," Parks wrote in a message posted to Twitter. "I want to Thank all the Coaches that took the time and effort to recruit me. Thank you ALL for making me feel as if I could be a significant part of your program."
Parks went on to thank her family, coaches and teams in the note as well.
Parks, a 5-foot-8 guard, chose Kansas State over offers from Texas Tech, North Texas, Tulsa, Louisiana Tech and UNLV, among others. She ultimately went with the Wildcats, who offered her a scholarship in January.
Parks has been an integral part to NHS' rise as one of the top girls basketball programs in the state. Capable of playing both the point and shooting guard, Parks has emerged as a reliable scorer and facilitator for the Tigers over the past two seasons.
As a freshman, she started for a Tigers team that won the 2018-19 Class 6A state championship. She reprised her starting role as a sophomore, helping NHS finish 24-1 last season.
The Tigers were the top-ranked team in 6A and earned a state tournament bid. NHS wasn't able to defend its state title with this year's tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NHS' team should contend for this upcoming season's state championship with all five of its starters returning this year.
Parks joined her NHS teammates Chantae Embry and Kelbie Washington in committing to a Big 12 program. Embry and Washington, both of whom are seniors, are committed to Texas Tech and OU, respectively.
