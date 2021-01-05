Norman High girls basketball: NHS girls cruise to 50-point win over Deer Creek

Rebounds, tipped shots and several stolen passes on the defensive end paved the way for a strong performance offensively for the Norman High girls against Deer Creek on Tuesday night as the Tigers made scoring in transition look easy over and over.
NHS entered focused on defense because it wanted to limit the Antlers’ arsenal of shooters, NHS coach Michael Neal said. And containing Deer Creek’s (2-2) scoring potential is exactly what the Tigers (6-0) did in their 76-26 rout of the Antlers.
“Our girls know that if we get stops … we have easier opportunities to score on offense if we get out and run in transition,” Neal said. “Then we’ve got to do it again.”
Those transition baskets came mostly as easy shots around the basket thanks to fast-break drives and deep passes across the court. NHS senior Chantae Embry led the Tigers with 19 points, and sophomore Aaliyah Henderson followed close behind with 17.
In total, nine players contributed offensively for Norman.
Last season, Deer Creek handed NHS its only loss of the season, but the Antlers are a different squad, while the Tigers look much the same.
NHS knows what it needs to do to win, and that drive pushes them no matter how lopsided the scoreboard becomes.
Even after building a sizable lead over the Antlers, the Tigers didn’t let up on their aggressive defense.
“The drive to win and perform, it surfaces through all of them,” Neal said. “So yeah, we’ll have our lows to where it doesn’t look right here or it doesn’t look right there, but then we’re quick to fix those problems this year.
“That’s why they can turn it on and then kind of stretch out the lead.”
NHS is off until a Jan. 15 contest at second-ranked Moore.