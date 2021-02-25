The Norman High girls stomped U.S. Grant 73-5 on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 6A west regionals. But instead of NHS’ players heading to their respective homes following the start to their playoff run, they all will head to an Airbnb rental.
The Tigers spent time after the game talking to their families before they left for their temporary living space.
“They’re staying there from Feb. 22 to March 4 just to stay away from people, so that’s where they’re going now,” NHS coach Michael Neal said. “They’re going to say hi to their parents and get on back to the Airbnb.”
NHS’ last playoff run was cut short due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the team is taking every precaution possible to avoid exposure to the virus now.
If NHS was unable to field a team due to COVID-19 issues, it would forfeit its spot in the postseason, and their sights are set firmly on defending their 2019 state championship.
“From a team-building standpoint I think it’ll help them, being together and getting closer here in this playoff run,” Neal said.
Thursday’s game at NHS gym was the team’s first step to securing that title.
Out of the gate, the Tigers’ starters wasted no time putting away their first challenger.
NHS senior and Texas Tech signee Chantae Embry scored 10 points in the first quarter, not missing a shot and nailing two 3s in the process. Sophomore Aaliyah Henderson took advantage of junior Myka Perry and senior Kelbie Washington forcing five early turnovers with tough defense, scoring eight in the first quarter, also not missing a shot.
The top-ranked Tigers (14-0) never let up their defensive energy, including one possession where they blocked four consecutive U.S. Grant shots before they finally took the ball. NHS’ starters scored 29 in the first frame to zero from U.S. Grant, which had only six active players.
For most of the game, Neal played his second unit. Ansley Orrell hit three 3-pointers on the night, and fellow NHS junior Shayne Roberts threw in another seven points for her team. The Tigers’ bench, which was occupied by its usual on-court staples, stayed engaged and erupted late in the fourth when senior Millie Roberts used a Euro step to score.
That camaraderie will only grow as the team stays together through early March, assuming it can continue to advance through the 6A bracket. Thursday, the Tigers made it seem like that won’t be any problem.
NHS will face Edmond Santa Fe in the regional championship at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at its home gym. Edmond Santa Fe won regional semifinal 45-35 against Putnam City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.