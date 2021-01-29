Norman High girls basketball: Tigers cruise past Santa Fe for Michael Neal's 100th win

Michael Neal’s passion for his players and basketball was evident from the start.
Norman Public Schools athletics director TD O’Hara saw that in Neal when he first came to Norman High, originally as an assistant boys basketball coach.
After two seasons on the job, O’Hara offered Neal the opportunity to lead the NHS girls squad. and six-and-a-half seasons later, Neal’s guidance and love for the game has blossomed into a special era for the program.
Neal’s already led NHS to a state championship. His team nearly had a perfect season a year ago. And on Friday, the Tigers beat Edmond Santa Fe to give the head coach his 100th career win.
“We are very fortunate to have coach Neal in the leadership position of head girls basketball coach at NHS,” O’Hara said. “The positive impact he has made throughout his years at NHS has been remarkable.”
In his 100th win, the core group that’s been the foundation for Neal’s success with the Tigers and the future of his program shined.
Mikayla Parks had 18 points and five steals, while fellow junior Myka Perry had 14 points and four steals.
Senior Kelbie Washington had 13 points and 10 assists, Chantae Embry, a senior and second-year Tiger, went for 11 rebounds and five points, sophomore Aaliyah Henderson added 10 points and freshman Zya Vann had nine.
The group is Class 6A’s top-ranked team, as they were last season and the year before.
NHS claimed 6A’s 2019 state championship and were the top overall seed in the 2020 state tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event last March.
Since his hire in 2014, the Tigers have gradually built to this point. Following losing seasons in Neal’s first two years at the helm, NHS won 17 and 16 games during his third and fourth seasons.
The Tigers then went 23-7 en route to their state title during the 2018-19 season and finished their shortened 2019-20 slate at 24-1.
The program, which hasn’t lost a game since a 77-71 defeat to Deer Creek on Dec. 3, 2019, has risen to similar heights, winning state championships in 1993, ’96, ’97 and 2005. O’Hara never doubted Neal couldn’t get the Tigers back to the top, but seeing it unfold has been a joy.
“I always was, and obviously still am, very confident in what I knew he was going to bring to the table and what he would be able to offer the girls program there,” O’Hara said.
“But at the same time, when you win a state championship, it really hits you that this is really happening and sometimes you have to pinch yourself to make sure that this is actually going on.”
The Tigers are poised to contend for another championship this spring and continue adding to Neal’s record, which sits at 100-65.
Neal will go for win No. 101 against Norman North at 7 p.m. today for the season’s first Crosstown Clash meeting.