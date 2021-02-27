In their final game of the Class 6A west regionals, the top-ranked Norman High girls received a major test from Edmond Santa Fe.
NHS built a 20-point lead by halftime but momentum started to swing in favor of Santa Fe, who cut the deficit to 12, by the end of the third quarter.
The undefeated Tigers needed to flip a switch.
That turn came from NHS senior and Oklahoma signee Kelbie Washington, who crashed through three opposing players to grab an offensive rebound with 5:03 left in the fourth quarter and showed the Tigers wouldn’t go quietly.
“Some players just have that about 'em. They say ‘enough is enough.’ I think Kelbie has a lot of that in her, and so do a lot of our players,” said NHS coach Micheal Neal, whose team prevailed 57-37 to capture its regional championship.
“Weathering that storm in the third [quarter] was what’s really important for us. We hadn’t seen that in a while, so being able to experience that in the playoffs and then still win by the margin we did is the good thing that came out of this game.”
NHS junior Mikayla Parks and sophomore Aaliyah Henderson took the momentum that Washington created with her big rebound and rattled off nine consecutive points to firmly pull NHS away from Santa Fe and punch the Tigers' ticket to the area round of the 6A playoffs.
Washington finished with nine points on Saturday, and made her defensive presence known throughout the contest collecting three steals. NHS forced eight turnovers in total.
The Tigers (15-0) looked like their normal selves in the first half with their offense often seemingly coming easy for them.
NHS senior Chante Embry frequently would catch an entry pass at the free-throw line with her back to the basket, while Henderson would roll off of a screen set by junior Myka Perry to receive a bounce pass from Embry. If that play wasn’t available, NHS’ perimeter talent picked apart Santa Fe’s defense with the help of off-ball screening by a player like freshman Zya Vann.
Vann didn’t score in the game against Santa Fe, but was the only bench player that saw time on the court and played her part setting up offensive sets and grabbing two steals of her own.
After halftime, Santa Fe’s adjustments to their interior defense stopped much of what was successful for NHS in the first half. Santa Fe’s Brooklyn Long kept getting to the foul line and taking good shots. She hit all five of her free-throw attempts to go with nine points, most of which came during the run that cut NHS’ lead to 12 entering the fourth.
The Tigers were able to avoid a letdown, putting their feet on the pedal in the final frame.
Next, NHS will face Putnam City North next Thursday for a spot in the state tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.