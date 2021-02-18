Norman High girls basketball: Tigers ranked No. 21 in the nation by ESPN

The Norman High girls basketball team has proven not only to be one of the best teams in Oklahoma but among the top programs in the country.
espnW released its high school girls basketball rankings on Wednesday, and the Tigers (13-0) checked in at No. 21. NHS, which also ranks first in Oklahoma's Class 6A, is the only Oklahoma school listed in the rankings. Classen SAS was considered but did not make the top 25.
The NHS girls begin their postseason run at home next Thursday at 8 p.m. against U.S. Grant. The winner will advance to the Norman regional finals on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1:30 p.m.
The Tigers have not lost a game since suffering a 77-71 loss to Deer Creek on Dec. 3, 2019. NHS rattled off 22 consecutive wins following the defeat and earned the top overall seed in the 2020 Class 6A state tournament before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two years after winning the 2019 state championship, NHS will finally attempt to defend its title in the coming weeks.
NHS is led by Oklahoma signee Kelbie Washington and Texas Tech signee Chantae Embry, both of whom were recently named McDonald's All-American nominees.
The Tigers also boast Myka Perry, who's committed to Florida, and Mikayla Parks, who's verbally pledged to Kansas State.