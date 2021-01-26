Norman High girls basketball: Tigers stomp Stillwater; honored for 2019-20 season

Fresh off of an 81-33 rout of Stillwater Tuesday night, Norman High girls assistant coach Frankie Parks told the Tigers to stay on the court instead of going to the locker room.
The blowout, marking Norman High’s second largest margin of victory this season, was already enough of a reason to celebrate, but the school wanted to honor the team for a 2019-20 season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Surrounded by her teammates, senior guard Kelbie Washington was handed a plaque that honored NHS' 2019-20 squad, which finished the year 24-1 and ranked No. 1 in Class 6A.
Washington and the top-ranked Tigers (9-0) were all smiles when she held it up in front of an applauding crowd.
“The leadership here with our administration ... they go above and beyond for these girls,” NHS coach Michael Neal said, “and they know our administration here thinks the world of these girls. They just want to make sure they know they’re appreciated and they’re thinking about them and they just wanted to do something nice for them.”
Before the postgame celebration, the Tigers took control of the contest with a 14-0 run to open the first quarter, forcing five turnovers in that span, and went into the second quarter up 23-2. NHS controlled the turnover battle for all four quarters, forcing 14 in the second half.
Although an explosive offense took the show, it was a dominant defense that prompted the Tigers’ rampant scoring. Five Tigers finished the game scoring in double figures, the leader being junior guard Myka Perry, who dropped 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting.
Stillwater (6-4) only made four of its 17 shot attempts in the first half, with Norman High going into the second half ahead 39-12. The Pioneers didn’t make any field goals in the first quarter due to a suffocating Tiger defense. A pair of free throws were the only first-quarter points from Stillwater.
“That should be our staple every game,” Neal said. “We do score points and that looks nice, but from the inside of the locker room, my thing has always been defense, guarding on the ball, making sure that we don’t give up angles, and then helping each other in case we do get beat by some of those girls who can really play some basketball.”
Although Norman High won the turnover battle, the team had its moments of turnovers and foul trouble as well. The team finished with seven turnovers in the second half and finished the night with 12 fouls, seven of which came in the second half.
But NHS was able to stay comfortable for the duration of the game after its aggressive opening, allowing the Tigers to survive those mistakes. The NHS bench was loudest when forward Macey Streeter took over, as she scored 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting after the Tigers' starters were pulled from the court in the beginning of the fourth quarter, capping off a dominant offensive night.
“At the beginning, we weren’t as focused as we needed to be,” Perry said, “and then after the first and second quarter, we snapped back into it. We went on runs, and then when [Stillwater] went on runs we had to get our focus back together.
“It’s so important to start games aggressive and up-tempo because the start of the game sets the pace for the whole game.”
Norman High’s next outing is at 6 p.m. on Friday against Edmond Santa Fe at home.