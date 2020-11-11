Norman High girls basketball: Washington, Embry finalize plans as future Big 12 foes

Soon, nearly 350 miles will be between Kelbie Washington and Chantae Embry. But Wednesday morning, inside Norman High’s gym, all that separated them was a few feet and a basketball on top of the table they sat at during the Tigers' National Signing Day ceremony.
The Tiger seniors have known each other since elementary school. It wasn’t until last year, however, they played on the same high school team when Embry moved to Norman from Prague, Oklahoma.
Following this upcoming season, the NHS standouts will go their separate ways again but hoops will continue to connect them.
Washington, one of the nation’s top Class of 2021 prospects, signed with OU on Wednesday, while Embry, also one of the nation’s top Class of 2021 prospects, inked her letter of intent with Texas Tech during NHS' National Signing Day ceremony.
“It was an amazing moment,” Embry said. “We’ve grown up together, playing basketball since third, fourth grade and seeing how far we’ve come. … It’s just an amazing feeling.”
Washington confirmed.
“It's a blessing,” she said. “Chantae is one of my really good friends. And I know she's going to do great at Texas Tech. We'll still be friends on the court and friends off the court.”
Washington and Embry are the No. 66- and No. 67-ranked prospects, respectively, in their recruiting class, according to ESPN.com.
The duo led NHS to a 24-1 record, earning the top seed in the state tournament, last season. Embry, a 6-foot-1 forward, averaged 16.8 points and 10.0 rebounds, while Washington, a 5-foot-6 point guard, notched 15.3 points, 4.5 steals and 4.3 assists per night.
NHS coach Michael Neal has one final season with the two, who had their junior season’s cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Tigers weren’t able to defend their 2018-19 state championship back in March, the future Big 12 rivals finally had something to celebrate this year Wednesday morning.
“It's beyond special, because these girls have both played together at such a young age," Neal said. "Now that they've worked their tails off to separate themselves from everybody else, and then they get a chance to do it in high school and finish it for their senior year.
"Not only is it a tremendous thing for us at Norman High, but it's a special thing for those two individuals and their families.”