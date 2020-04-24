Norman High's Michael Neal named The Transcript's Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

Michael Neal didn't suspend his process, waiting seven months for basketball season to return, after the Norman High girls won a state championship last year.
The Tigers, who ended a 14-year state championship drought to cap their 2018-19 campaign, immediately began a new path to defending their Class 6A state title.
“It's all about the journey with these girls,” said Neal, NHS’ head coach since the 2014-15 season. “Because as a coach, you want to win basketball games and how you do that starts from practice, the habits at school, the preseason, what they do in the summer. All the way from when we first won that championship, from that moment, here and all the way towards the end, what are they doing.”
What the Tigers did was further elevate the program.
Neal’s group started and ended the season ranked No. 1 in 6A, won 24 of 25 games, captured the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference championship and made it to the state tournament riding a 22-game winning streak.
While the Tigers’ journey didn’t have a proper ending, NHS enjoyed a season teams rarely do. And for those efforts, Neal is the recipient of The Transcript’s Girls Basketball Coach of the Year award.
The Tigers lost at Deer Creek on Dec. 3 in their third game of the season. Neal's squad didn't lose again, running the table to the 6A state tournament, which was ultimately canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.
NHS sustained that high level with no seniors in its starting lineup and after losing two starters from its 2018-19 state championship team.
Prague transfer Chantae Embry and freshman Aaliyah Henderson emerged as reliable first-year starters alongside junior Kelbie Washington, sophomores Mikayla Parks and Myka Perry.
Neal had the task of managing the talented rotation, which includes multiple players with Division I offers. NHS found its success through an unselfish group, which is a cornerstone of Neal’s program.
“I’m always reminding them that it's not about you. It's about this team,” Neal said. “It's about the sacrifice you're going to be willing to put in to win.”
Those sacrifices materialized into three runaway wins over the course of regionals and the area round of the playoffs. NHS would have faced Edmond North in the state quarterfinals, which it previously beat on the road 51-49 on Jan. 17.
While the Tigers won't ever know if their back-to-back championship quest would have ended successfully, Neal will get another year with the starting five he turned into a scoring machine, averaging 63.9 over 25 games. Although, Neal’s Tigers prided themselves on shutting down their opponents defensively.
“I always preach their ability to defend,” Neal said. “I tell them we're going to be able to guard that ball at the very minimum on a bad day, two-to-three dribbles, and we're going to be able to keep it out of the paint and they're gonna have to work every single position to score. Will they score? Absolutely. But it's going to be very difficult and they got to do that all night.”
