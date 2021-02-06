Class 6A is rugged.
The fourth-ranked Norman North boys learned that the hard way Saturday night at Edmond North.
Making up a game that had been previously postponed one night after knocking off a good Moore squad at the North Gym, the fourth-ranked Timberwolves fell 56-48 at fifth-ranked Edmond North.
North had already topped Edmond Memorial, when the Bulldogs were ranked No. 1, at the McGuinness Classic. Also at McGuinness, and then again in its first game after the tourney, North took down Edmond Santa Fe.
Saturday, though, was the T-Wolves first date against Edmond North and had it not been for poor free-throw shooting, it might have been a very different game.
North made just 15 of 30 from the charity stripe.
The Huskies led by five points at the half and 10 after three quarters.
Caelin Hearne led North with 10 points. Jaylon White and Nate Lancaster both contributed nine.
Edmond North made a killing a the free throw line, making 19 of 22.
Dalante Shannon led the Huskies with 19 points. Dylan Warlick added 12.
North fell to 14-4. Edmond North improved to 14-4.
• Edmond Santa Fe girls 44, Norman North 38: In a case of different-night, same-story, the Norman North girls fell at Edmond Santa Fe Saturday afternoon, making up a game that had previously been postponed.
A tie game at the half that Santa Fe led 29-28 after three quarters, North couldn’t steal victory in the final frame of a contest that played out similarly to the Timberwolves' loss to fifth-ranked Moore the night before at the North Gym.
The Wolves rallied instead, building a 10-point edge in the final frame. The T-Wolves responded by making it a 3-point game, but Santa Fe hit its free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
North fell to 7-8. Santa Fe improved to 9-9.
