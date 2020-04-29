Jalen Crutchfield will complete his college basketball career not far from where he starred in high school.
Central Oklahoma announced it’s added Crutchfield, a former Norman North standout that will transfer from Stetson.
"We are excited to have Jalen join our program," UCO coach Bob Hoffman said in a release. "We believe he brings some valuable tools and experience and he is going to help us get better. We're looking forward to getting back on campus soon and getting him in the gym with the team."
Crutchfield spent two seasons with Stetson but played sparingly. He made one start and appeared in 45 games over the two seasons. He finished with averages of 2.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and shot 37.3 percent from the field.
The former Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association All-Star selection will begin his junior season this fall with the Bronchos, who play in NCAA Division II’s Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
Crutchfield, who averaged 15.6 points his senior year with the T-Wolves, will join forces with fellow North standout Shemar Smith. Smith, a former All-State selection, redshirted this past season for the Bronchos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.