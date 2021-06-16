Norman North Basketball: Rory Hamilton finds perfect balance in new role

Former Norman North girls basketball coach Rory Hamilton stepped away from his position in March, citing the need to spend time with family, specifically daughter Avery and son Maddox.
Hamilton is also a teacher at Norman North. Between that and leading a varsity basketball program, it was difficult to be as present in his kids' lives as he wished.
Still, he wondered how long not coaching might suit him and his family?
“After a year,” he told The Transcript at the time, “my wife may tell me, ‘We need to get you back into the gym.’”
Three months have passed and Hamilton has found an opportunity that works all the way around. He’s now an assistant to North boys coach Kellen McCoy.
“I needed to have a little bit more flexibility in my schedule to be at my daughter's events on the weekend, and my son is a junior in our basketball program,” Hamilton said. “I just felt like I couldn't be with them at the capacity that was needed, being a head coach.”
His quick return to the coaching ranks was brought by unique circumstances.
“I wasn't even planning on coaching. I was just planning on sitting out and supporting Maddox and Avery, who's going to be a seventh grader at Alcott," Hamilton said. "She's a pretty high level volleyball player.
“And then this assistant job came open. Kellen and I spoke about it and I told him I was interested but needed the flexibility that I stepped down for.”
Hamilton’s family comes first, and now he gets to be there when they compete. Maddox, he'll even help direct in practice and watch play from the bench.
“'If I need to leave on a Friday to go to my daughter's volleyball tournament, are you okay with that?'” Hamilton said, repeating questions he asked McCoy. “'If I'm gone for a couple practices, are you okay with that?' Things you just can't do as a head coach, and he was fine with it."
The man who replaced Hamilton as North girls coach, Al Beal, thinks Hamilton will help both McCoy and himself in the coming season.
“I think coach Hamilton is the Lincoln Riley of high school basketball. The guy with the clipboard. It’s magic,” said Beal, who assisted Hamilton for seven seasons. “If I’m fire, then he’s ice. That man is cool and calm under pressure.
"I’ll still probably depend on him throughout this next season when I need some direction.”
Hamilton accrued 110 wins in his seven years as T-Wolves coach, and made it to the Class 6A title game in 2019. He’s been a coach for 23 years and is only 46 years old. Half his life has been coaching, and now he’ll get the chance to find the work-life balance he needs.
“I think it's gonna be a good fit. It's a new role for me,” Hamilton said. “I'm honored to join a great staff and just chip in and help where I can.I'm really excited for the opportunity that Kellen has given me.”
What he thought would be a longer hiatus from the hardwood became just a hop, skip and jump into a seemingly perfect fit. He's still coaching and he gets to be there for his kids, too.
One, even while he's coaching.