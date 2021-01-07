OKLAHOMA CITY — Norman North’s Jaylon White dropped 21 points. Caelin Hearne added 17. And Kayden Carter had 10.
The Norman North senior trio, which regularly trades nights leading the T-Wolves in scoring, was as good as coach Kellen McCoy could ask. But so was the rest of his group, which earned its most lopsided victory of the season Thursday afternoon.
Class 6A’s 12th-ranked T-Wolves (5-2) prevailed 70-50 in the opening round of the McGuinness Classic, blowing past No. 11 Edmond Santa Fe (4-3) before a scattered crowd at McCarthy Gymnasium.
The victory comes two days after North needed overtime to beat Yukon on the road. And while Edmond Santa Fe jumped out to a 19-16 lead after eight minutes, the T-Wolves were dominant on both ends for the next 24.
“Our defense sparked some offense,” North coach Kellen McCoy said. “But also in the halfcourt, we just emphasized some things this week that we've needed to work on and that really helped us a lot tonight.
"Setting screens. Pace on offense. Just knowing what we're looking for in certain sets, and the guys did a good job of it.”
North built its advantage with a 13-0 run early in the second period before finishing with 26 points in the frame alone.
The T-Wolves continued to stay on top of Edmond Santa Fe, never allowing their opponents to get within single digits after White drained one of his three 3-pointers to give North a 37-26 lead late in the second.
North’s reserves, who saw the floor plenty in the rout, kept Edmond Santa Fe out of reach with six points from Duncan Parham, five from Gavin Frakes and a 3-pointer from Daniel Worthing.
Even as Edmond Santa Fe chipped at North's lead and went into the fourth quarter down 11, McCoy stuck with his reserves at the start of the final period and they delivered.
“I wanted them to know that I trust them,” McCoy said, “and that we trust them as a team to keep our lead and extend our lead.
"They did a good job, because we've been talking about the production that we need on the bench and we just need some positives.”
Indeed, the North bench stepped up.
T-Wolves seniors Aiden Walker and Jacob Yohn, who started, also added six and two points, respectively, in the victory.
Edmond Santa Fe’s Mike Reeves led his group with 13 in the defeat.
Next, North will face No. 1 Edmond Memorial in the McGuinness Classic semifinals at 8 p.m. today.
The winner will advance to Saturday’s tournament championship game, which is scheduled to tip at 8 p.m. as well.
