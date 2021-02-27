As time ran out in the third quarter, Norman North’s Gavin Frakes shot a 3-pointer from the left corner. His teammates on the bench jumped to their feet with their hands in the air, showing three fingers. Frakes’ shot bounced off the rim, which Daniel Worthing rebounded and put back up for a layup that fell in at the buzzer.
The Timberwolves ran to Worthing to celebrate the shot, which capped off a 27-point quarter and gave North a 20-point lead over Midwest City during Saturday’s 6A east regional championship game.
The contest wasn’t always so one-sided. North (17-4) and Midwest City (15-6) were locked in a fast-paced, physical battle in the first half, and both teams struggled to get the ball in the basket.
But North came out hot after halftime. The Timberwolves’ 17-0 run to start the third quarter propelled them to a 51-34 win and a regional title. The win also puts North one win away from the state tournament.
“I think our guys saw the ball go in,” North coach Kellen McCoy said of the Timberwolves’ third-quarter performance. “... We just told them to continue to be patient but continue taking shots when they’re there.
“Kayden Carter was great for us,” McCoy continued. “Aiden Walker was great for us around the basket, and Caelin Hearne was great for us around the basket.”
Hearne led North with 17 points, two assists and three rebounds, and he scored nine points in the third quarter alone — including the Timberwolves’ only 3-point basket of the game. Jaylon White was also a big contributor in the third quarter, scoring 10 of his 14 total points in those eight minutes. Carter and Walker led the team with nine and eight rebounds, respectively.
Even when the Timberwolves weren’t doing well offensively — they scored four points in the second quarter — their defense continued to set them apart as it has all season. The 34 points North held Midwest City to was the lowest score the Bombers put up all season.
At halftime and down 17-15, McCoy told the Timberwolves’ to settle down offensively but keep doing what they were doing defensively. Midwest City was playing fast and North was playing fast with them, but the quick pace was causing the T-wolves to make mistakes.
During the third quarter, Jacob Yohn matched up with a Midwest City player set to receive an inbound pass. Yohn tipped the ball away from the player and chased it down the court before passing it to White for an easy layup.
In the second quarter, the Timberwolves would get a steal on defense and start to drive the ball to the other end of the court, but the Bombers would end up stealing it right back. The third quarter saw those steals turn into points.
North will look to its defense again when it plays Owasso (16-2) in the area round of the Class 6A playoffs.
“When you defend the way that we’re defending right now,” McCoy said. “Whether the ball is going in at a high percentage or not, you’re going to have a chance to be in the game. We’re going to just continue to emphasize the defense and the rebounding and controlling the game on that end.
“Everything else will take care of itself.”
