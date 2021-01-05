Norman North boys basketball: Kayden Carter fuels North's overtime victory at Yukon

YUKON — The Norman North boys got the look they wanted with the fourth quarter approaching expiration and the score tied.
Nate Lancaster’s shot wouldn’t fall, nor would Kayden Carter’s desperation tip-in.
Overtime awaited North, which trailed Yukon from early in the second quarter to late in the fourth. Class 6A’s 12th-ranked T-Wolves (4-2) ultimately prevailed 63-56, holding the Millers scoreless in the lone extra period.
Perhaps it isn’t how North coach Kellen McCoy drew it up. But for a team that missed two weeks worth of games in December due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing and signed up last minute for Mustang's holiday tournament a week ago, North will take any experience it can get.
"I like where we're at," McCoy said. "We still got a whole lot of a lot of room to improve, a lot of stuff to fix and work on but these guys are bought in to doing it."
A close contest didn’t seem so likely as North stormed to a 13-7 lead after eight minutes. And Carter, North’s 6-foot-6 post presence, was the catalyst.
He had nine points by halftime before finishing with a team-high 24, including a pair of goal-shaking slams in the second half.
Carter missed most of his junior season due to a leg injury but has bounced back to provide North with a difference-maker in the paint early in its season.
“He's worked really hard at it, trying to get back in the groove,” McCoy said. “He spends a lot of extra time in the gym working on his game. So I'm very proud of him for that. Kayden just is just continuing to mature, mentally and physically. As he continues to do that, sky's the limit for him.”
As he draws more attention from defense, North's potential as a team increases as well.
Carter became a point of emphasis for Yukon, leaving North’s guards plenty of room to knock down shots from the perimeter. The T-Wolves only had two 3s in the contest, but for a team that’s still trying to get back into a rhythm, a pass might be in order.
North allowed its early 13-7 lead to fade into a 24-23 deficit at intermission. The teams traded buckets in the third period, resulting in a 40-40 tie going into the fourth.
It took all 32 minutes for the T-Wolves to chip away at the Millers but late defensive stops helped North avoid a road loss in regulation.
“Just completely changes the game,” McCoy said of his defense, which at one point produced five consecutive stops in the fourth quarter.
The T-Wolves had two scorers in double figures — Carter’s 24 points and senior Caelin Hearne’s 15. Fellow seniors Aiden Walker and Jaylon White added nine and eight points, respectively. Junior Jole Atkinson had five.
Next, the North boys compete at the McGuinness Classic, which runs Thursday through Saturday. The T-Wolves will open the tournament with Edmond Santa Fe at 3 p.m. in Oklahoma City.