Norman North boys basketball: T-Wolves' 7-game win streak ends, fall in overtime to Broken Arrow

SHAWNEE — Norman North’s Nate Lancaster took an inbound pass from Jaylon White with 11.4 seconds to go in overtime and his team trailing by two.
Lancaster showed no hesitation with the open look he had from beyond the 3-point arc and drained the go-ahead shot.
Still, eight seconds remained. And Broken Arrow pushed the tempo immediately after Lancaster’s clutch basket fell through.
Tigers guard Aaron Johnson found his teammate, Jaiell Talley, streaking down the floor and hit him in stride. Talley raced to the hoop for an easy lay-in to retake the lead. The T-Wolves would have another shot with 1.9 seconds to steal it back but North’s Caelin Hearne wouldn’t make it far beyond the midcourt line, forcing him to take a less-than-ideal 3 as time expired.
Regardless of the pressure Broken Arrow’s George McCurdy put on Hearne and the distance of his final shot, it almost went in. But the fourth-ranked T-Wolves, who had come back from a 10-point deficit in the second half, would ultimately fall 61-60.
North coach Kellen McCoy was quick to blame himself following the defeat, which will send the T-Wolves (11-3) to the Shawnee Invitational’s third-place game at 5:30 p.m. today.
“I could have been better,” said McCoy, whose team had won seven consecutive games entering Friday's contest. “I thought we all could have made some better decisions, but you know, we win together, we lose together. No one play lost us this game.”
He was also quick to credit Broken Arrow (9-4), which is ranked No. 16 in Class 6A and has won six of its last seven.
“We're a good team, but Broken Arrow is a very good team," McCoy said. "They are not 16th, they're not that. They are much better than that and I told our guys that before the game.”
By the end of it, McCoy was immediately breaking down video from the contest with his players in their assigned locker room before departing Shawnee’s athletics center.
It was a fitting way to end an evening filled with teaching opportunities for the T-Wolves.
North hasn’t been challenged much over the last two weeks, yet it learned, down by 10 points in the third quarter, that it can heat up quickly.
North opened the fourth frame on a 7-0 run in less than two minutes to get itself out of its second-half hole.
North seniors Jaylon White and Caelin Hearne sparked North’s comeback with two 3s on the T-Wolves’ first two possessions of the fourth. White eventually finished with a game-high 27 points on 8 of 17 shooting, while Hearne had 14 and fellow T-Wolf Jacob Yohn had nine.
Broken Arrow was led by McCurdy, who scored 22 points. Fellow Tigers Tyler Pinder and Talley added 16 and 12 points to down the T-Wolves, who will try get back on track in today’s third-place game.
“We just got it we got to keep ourselves together,” McCoy said, “preach a couple of things and come back [today] and try to get a win.”