Be Better. Be Different.
That four-word motto was written in white across the black long-sleeve shirts the Norman North boys wore during warm-ups before their first round regional matchup against Stillwater.
The words are also the name of an organization headed by Phil Beckner, a player development consultant to NBA players like Damian Lillard, and a close friend of North coach Kellen McCoy. The Timberwolves met with Beckner over Zoom on Wednesday in preparation for the start of playoffs.
“He talked to our guys about mentality and work ethic and gave some great examples of NBA guys and their stories, and to just put in extra work and trust in your coaches and spend extra time,” McCoy said. “I think that’s definitely motivated our guys tonight.”
Aggressive defense and energy on and off the court boosted were also key in North’s 60-41 win over Stillwater.
The Timberwolves’ specialty this season has been turning defense into offense with aggressive guarding up the court, taking charges — North took three in the second quarter — and steals that turn into fast breaks. Even when shots weren’t falling for No. 4 North (16-4), stingy defense kept giving the Timberwolves more chances to score against the Pioneers (8-13).
Before regionals, North hadn’t played in two weeks because of snow storms in the area, but the time off has given the team the opportunity to strengthen its focus.
“We’ve had a really good two weeks of practice, talking about being locked in and focused and everybody engaged and just bringing more energy than the other team,” McCoy said. “... Our guys are really bought in right now.”
The bench was also an important part of the game for North, in more ways than one. Every player on the Timberwolves’ 14-member roster saw the bench at least once in the game, with the second line of players being key contributors. Nine T-Wolves lit up the scoreboard for North. And the players on the bench were also fired up all game long, jumping up to cheer on their teammates giving extra effort on defense or hitting a big shot.
The effort on all aspects of the court is not new for this North team, but during this playoff run they now have added inspiration in the lessons they learned from Beckner.
“We really kind of adopted the slogan,” North senior Kayden Carter said of "Be Better. Be Different."
“And just taking it with us on the court, in practice and through life.”
The conversation with Beckner kept the Timberwolves in check, said Carter, who led North with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Caelin Hearne also scored 15 points in the win.
McCoy doesn’t know if North will wear the shirts again today when they take on No. 9 Midwest City (15-5), but, either way, the drive to be better and be different is already present.
“We had guys coming in early to get extra shots. Guys in here at 7 a.m. this morning,” McCoy said. “So guys are bought in, and we’re ready to make a run at this.”
