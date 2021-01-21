SHAWNEE — For a contest that was all but decided before the second quarter started, the team poised to win big never played like it was.
The fourth-ranked Norman North boys, who have been off since their lopsided win over Norman High last Saturday, opened the Shawnee Invitational with a 95-58 victory over Class 5A’s Southeast, never taking their feet off the gas.
The T-Wolves started their Thursday tilt at Shawnee High School’s athletics center on an 18-0 run before surrendering their first points of the afternoon with 1:12 remaining in the first frame.
North had a 23-6 lead by the end of the first before taking a 45-23 advantage into halftime. The T-Wolves continued to pile it on 5A's 20th-ranked squad, leading at times by 40 and on pace to break the century mark before coasting the final two minutes.
The biggest challenge the Spartans posed was their full-court press. The T-Wolves eventually turned it into the Spartans' demise.
“As they kept pressing, we kept attacking,” Norman North coach Kellen McCoy said. “I wanted to stay aggressive because when we get a little lackadaisical, we make mistakes and kind of lose our focus.
"So, I wanted to stay aggressive, keep attacking offensively when they double-team us in the full court and just also work on our ability to make plays with advantages. Our guys did a good job of staying focused within the whole game."
North's array of facilitators, who can push the tempo when they are forced into traps, as well as do the same to the Spartans' offense when they created turnovers, delivered.
The likes of Jaylon White, Jacob Yohn, Nate Lancaster and Aiden Walker regularly led the charge in transition, helping create easy shots under the basket.
Although, North's success on fast breaks isn't limited to its guards.
“One through five, we let our guys bring it in transition if they can, and that just allows everybody else be able to run on the floor,” McCoy said. “And they do a pretty good job of looking ahead to pass it.”
North senior forwards Kayden Carter and Caelin Hearne capitalized the most on the generous looks, scoring 17 and 15 points, respectively. Walker contributed another 13 points.
Even as McCoy dipped deep into his bench, North never lost its control.
While Carter set the tone for the T-Wolves’ ambush, scoring 13 in the first half, his team-high 17 points was matched by North's Daniel Worthing, who came off the bench and knocked down three 3-pointers.
“[Worthing] did a very good job with with his minutes today,” McCoy said, “took care of the ball and made some shots, made some good plays, got a couple offensive rebounds. He earned some minutes.”
North reserves Duncan Parham’s 10 points, Lancaster’s seven, Clay Horning’s two 3s and Jole Atkinson’s five added to the bench’s monster day.
“Games like this are a really good for us to be able to get the guys some confidence,” McCoy said.
North will continue its run at the Shawnee Invitational at 5:30 p.m. today when it meets Class 6A’s 16th-ranked Broken Arrow (7-4) in the tournament semifinals.
