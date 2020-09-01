Jade Robinson is doing her best to make the most of her senior cross country season at Norman North.
Consider that goal accomplished, at least for this past weekend.
Robinson placed second in the girls varsity 5K run at the Mustang Harrier Invitational. Her performance fueled North's second-place team finish, which was the highest of any Class 6A program at the meet.
Robinson spoke with The Transcript about North's big weekend, as well as how she's navigated her final high school cross country season amid a pandemic.
Q: Jade, after your spring track season was canceled, what’s it been like to be able to compete with your teammates again?
A: I think everyone is just really grateful for the opportunity to get to race, because going into the season, we had no idea what it would look like. So, getting the chance to compete has been really fun and getting to be around the girls after not getting to see them for so long, it's been awesome, especially not having a track season. I think everyone was just ready to race.
Q: How much of a disappointment was it to not get a track and field season?
A: It was a huge disappointment, for sure. We got one indoor race, but other than that, we didn't get a season at all. I think it was really hard to stay motivated and really hard to not get a chance to race, because with track season, everyone was really looking forward to it and we had been training for it. But I think it also provided a good opportunity to set us up for this cross country season, because we got time to base build and really just put our mileage in for this season.
Q: Do you find yourself savoring each race this season, considering the pandemic could potentially cancel more events?
A: Yes, for sure. Our first race at Blanchard, our coach just told us before, 'go out and run this like it's your last meet, because you never know if it will be.' I think with every race, we just go into it thinking we're going to make the most of this chance because we don't know how many more chances we're going to get to race this year.
Q: What was it like to perform as well as you did at Mustang this past weekend?
A: I think it was really encouraging and really motivating. Just to know that we're having some success, and we had success with the Blanchard race as well. It's just helping us stay motivated for the rest of season, knowing that we have the capability to do really well at state, and I think it's just pushing all the girls to work even harder.
Q: You have been a leader for this team before, but do you find that responsibility weighing on you even more as a senior now?
A: Yeah, we have a really young team this year. We have quite a few freshmen on our varsity team. I think that really helped me step into that leadership role and just knowing that I can help push them and encourage them. And I've been where they're at, racing wise. So, I'm able to help lead these girls and encourage them with all the potential that they have.
Q: What’s been the most difficult thing for you to overcome through the pandemic with regards to your training?
A: I think as far as our sport goes, we probably have had it the easiest. But I think it's still been really hard, because, obviously, we've been training on our own since March. It's hard to run on your own, because it is a very mental sport and pushing yourself is just hard when you're not running with someone.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish with your senior season?
A: I really want to enjoy it and just had fun. As a team, I would really love to go win state or place at state. I think that's our team's goal at this point, and for me, personally, to place at state as well would be my goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.