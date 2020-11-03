Norman North cross country: T-Wolves progress puts state title on the table

If they start on time, the results will be in by 9 this morning. Yet, however it goes, it will have been a big cross country season for the Norman North girls.
Scheduled for last week, ice storms that left many Oklahomans without power also conspired to delay the state cross country meet.
That’s being taken care of with today’s 8:30 a.m. start for the Class 6A girls, followed by a 9:15 start for the boys.
The awards ceremony is set for 10 a.m., after which the cycle will be repeated for Class 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A.
It’s not like the Timberwolves are supposed to go win a state title or anything. On the other hand, nor is it like they’re not.
“I’ve just been telling them they need to go out and run their best race and this is just like any other day,” North cross country coach Jonathan Koscinski said. “But I think our goal is to try and win.”
North is ranked fourth in the state behind Jenks, Owasso and Broken Arrow, all of which fought it out at the east-side Class 6A regional at Sand Springs, finishing in precisely that order.
At the Norman High cross country course, behind Irving Middle School, where the west-side Class 6A regional took place, North prevailed by a fairly wide margin.
Cross country scoring is determined by adding the place-finishes of each school’s five (of seven) fastest runners.
Placing its first five third, fourth, 12th, 14th and 24th, the T-Wolves finished with a score of 57. Edmond Santa Fe and Edmond North were next with scores of 84 and 97.
What’s so exciting about the T-Wolves heading into this morning’s race?
If they follow their coach’s advice and simply run their best race, there’s no telling how strong a race that might be.
Not all cross country courses are created equal and, still, a look at a couple of North’s meets earlier this season tell quite a story.
The T-Wolves finished third at the Pre-State meet, also at Edmond Santa Fe, on Sept. 26, behind Broken Arrow and Owasso.
In that race, Jade Robinson placed fifth in 19:48.96, Kinley Kite seventh in 19:54.63, Ella Camp 21st in 21:02.46, Olivia Van Hootegem 21st in 21:10.04 and Devin Jansing 38th in 21:52.03.
Though Kite missed the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference meet on Oct. 13, the rest of the T-Wolves' times were remarkably faster.
Robinson finished in 19:07.29, Camp in 20:21.04, Van Hootengem in 20:40.83 and Jansing in 20:46.37.
“Our third, fourth and fifth girls have really been coming on strong of late,” Koscinski said. “They were just trying to break 22 minutes and now they’re all well under 21 minutes.”
Robinson, a senior and captain, is coming off a third-place individual regional finish.
“I feel like we’ve only gotten better,” she said. “We have a really young team, so as the season’s progressed, we were just learning how to race better and to work as a team.”
That’s yet another reason it’s hard to put a ceiling on what the T-Wolves might do today. Frequently, the younger the competitor, the quicker the progress.
It might not seem like it, but teamwork can be a real thing in a cross country race.
As Koscinski pointed out, Stevi Johnson and Payton Fox, who have tended to be the T-Wolves sixth and seventh runners, may not finish in front of any of their teammates and have their place counted, but if they can track the Nos. 4 and 5 runners from Jenks, Owasso and Broken Arrow and finish in front of them, it will only help North’s cause.
“It’s really everybody on our team,” Van Hootengem said. “Even our back-in-the-pack runners have the potential to be our top runner. Everybody is pushing other numbers to help our numbers.”
Van Hootengem said something else, too.
“I think if everybody runs well, we could easily get this,” she said, before correcting herself after less than a second’s pause. “Well, not easily.”
No, not easily.
Still, North’s come a long way quickly, just won a regional championship and if the winning team were known before the race, there would be no reason to run it.
“It’s unusual,” Koscinski said, noting his team’s pace of progress. “But it’s just because this is such a hardworking and talented group of girls. This is the most talented and hardworking group that I’ve had since we won state back in 2013.”
Maybe North can do it again.