Norman North football: Cale Cabbiness betting on himself with Oklahoma State commitment

Cale Cabbiness saw a future at Oklahoma State.
He and the Cowboys have circled each other since the Norman North receiver attended the program’s summer camps going into his junior and senior seasons. He then stayed in frequent contact with OSU’s coaches this past January, leading up to Wednesday’s National Signing Day, and ended the month with a visit to Stillwater.
A scholarship offer never materialized. But perhaps, one day it will.
The Cowboys presented Cabbiness with an opportunity to join the team as a preferred walk-on. The North senior accepted, committing to Oklahoma State on Monday.
“For me, I've always wanted to play Division I,” Cabbiness said, “and when I got the opportunity, I knew that I could play at that level.”
Oklahoma State had more to offer to Cabbiness, however, than just being an FBS program.
The program’s proximity to Norman appealed to him — it’s close but not too close.
Cabbiness was also attracted to the program’s reputation with developing high-caliber receivers, which starts with Oklahoma State assistant Kasey Dunn.
Dunn was recently promoted from Cowboys’ receivers coach to offensive coordinator. His work includes molding former Cowboy and current NFL receiver James Washington — the 2017 winner of the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is annually presented to the nation’s top receiver. He also produced Tylan Wallace, who was a finalist for the same award in 2018.
“They do a good job of developing their receivers there,” Cabbiness said, “And obviously, that's because of coach [Kasey] Dunn. He's an amazing coach. ... It's a great thing that I get to play for him and get to learn from him.”
As great an opportunity as it is, a walk-on’s life isn’t always glamorous.
They take on the same workload as the scholarship players but most of their efforts rarely extend beyond practice.
Although, the blue-collar attitude needed to be a walk-on suits Cabbiness well.
“I think the concerns of a college coach are can this kid come up here and handle No. 1, being a walk-on, and No. 2, can you handle the work that's going to be required without a whole lot of credit, especially early on,” said Norman North head football coach Justin Jones.
“And I think that summarizes Cale's career for us. He was a big-time player for us but a lot of things that he did showed up Monday through Thursday and not necessarily even on Friday.”
Cabbiness caught just 22 passes for 400 yards and six touchdowns last season. But he was a high-character and goal-oriented player for the T-Wolves, says Jones.
Jones, who coached Cabbiness for two seasons, is excited to see the receiver extend his playing career at the next level.
There’s no guarantee Cabbiness will see the field, but Cabbiness feels Oklahoma State is the ideal situation to maximize his work ethic and talent.
“It takes a lot of hard work and perseverance,” Cabbiness said, “and that's what I try to pride myself on is every day when I go into the facility, I work my butt off to be the best I can.
"So, I think I fit in great there."
