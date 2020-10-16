The game looked like it might spiral out of Norman North’s control during the third quarter Friday night.
Putnam City opened the second half by recovering an onside kick that North (4-2, 3-1 District 6A-I-2) fumbled. The Timberwolves went three-and-out on their first two drives of the quarter and gave up the ball on a fumble on the second play of their third drive.
The Pirates (3-3, 1-2 District 6A-I-2) added a touchdown off a 68-yard pass late in the third quarter to put themselves within a touchdown of the Timberwolves.
That would be the last time Putnam City scored.
A fourth down stop by North to end the sloppy third quarter signified a shift in momentum for the Timberwolves in their 41-14 win. Everything started going North’s way in the fourth quarter.
“Just surviving the storm of the third quarter,” North coach Justin Jones said. “It was an ugly third quarter. It starts with the onside kick that we thought we recovered. The thing I’m proud of about our kids is we didn’t focus on that, we didn’t focus on that. We just had to focus on us.
“I think the tide kind of turns when we get that fourth down stop.”
North started off the fourth quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run from running back Gabe Trevillison. Then, after penalties forced the Pirates back to the 5 yard line, Will Bradley forced a fumble and recovered it in the end zone for another score.
Putnam City fumbled on the ensuing kick off and North was there to recover. A 12-yard pass from quarterback Jackson Remualdo to receiver Caelin Hearne gave the Timberwolves another quick touchdown.
In the third quarter, neither team had scored off of a recovered fumble, but in the fourth quarter, North did so twice in just over two minutes.
Being able to overcome the third quarter struggles and run away with the game is another signal of the growth and maturity this North team has shown this season.
“Those guys are veterans,” Jones said. “They’ve been in those situations to where bad things happen and (they) understand that we still control us. We still control the outcome. If we’ll just go focus on us, good things will happen.
“That’s been the biggest mental obstacle that we’ve had to overcome.”
The Timberwolves have let their mistakes compound in past games and past seasons. Now, North’s players are staying calm under pressure because of their experience. That starts with the seniors.
North relied on seniors Remualdo, Trevillison and Luke Switzer throughout the game — three players who have some of the most starting experience on the team and who know what it is like to be in tough situations like the one they were in Friday night.
“They’ve been in these critical situations,” Jones said. “They’ve been in these ball game where it’s went the other way against us. And they understand to keep plugging away. That’s the mentality we want.”
