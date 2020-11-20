Norman North football: In the round of eight, Trojans much too much for T-Wolves

JENKS — It was already a three-touchdown game, the Trojans had done about all they wanted, but Chapman McKown had cut back a run, gone 41 yards and, though down, the Timberwolves were in business, trying to make it a game.
A pass interference call pushed Norman North farther down the field and a few plays after that, the T-Wolves faced fourth-and-1 at the Jenks 20.
The call?
A quarterback sneak.
The result?
Loss of 1.
If the story of a Class 6A-I quarterfinal matchup can be told in one snap, that was the one Friday night at Allen Trimble Stadium, where the Trojans rolled past the T-Wolves 63-16.
Stronger, tougher, more physical, all the things coaches say they must be more of than the other team, it was all Jenks.
It was 56-0 and into the fourth quarter before North finally got on the board, when McKown broke a run 66 yards down the left sideline.
About 10 minutes remained when the T-Wolves forced the Trojans to punt for the first time but earned a safety instead when Jenks’ deep-snapper air-mailed the ball through the end zone.
That made it 56-9.
Yet, because it was that kind of game for the T-Wolves, North fumbled the kick following the safety, giving the Trojans one more short field, leading to their final points.
T-Wolves quarterback Jackson Remualdo found Luke Switzer with 4:21 remaining to forge the final score and soon after, the contest was mercifully complete.
All that went wrong was not the postgame focus of the T-Wolves. Instead, it was coaches hugging players and players hugging each other.
North had fought the good fight, rebounding from a pair of losing seasons as the program and coach Justin Jones acclimated to one another.
In their third campaign under Jones’ direction, the T-Wolves put a winner on the field, one that walked into Jenks with a 6-3 record, believing all things possible after an electrifying victory over their crosstown rival seven days earlier.
That’s where the fun stopped.
North finished with 342 yards of total offense and Jenks with 610, yet even that differential is a misnomer.
The game was the first half, when the Trojans jumped on top 35-0 behind 209 passing yards from quarterback Stephen Kittleman and 157 on the ground at more than 10 per pop, most of it from Grant Lohr, who finished with 116 yards on 10 carries.
North tried to establish the run game behind Gabe Trevilison, but he struggled to find traction, gaining 40 on 14 tries, his last atempt the longest, going for 14 yards.
McKown carried four times, two attempts totaling 5 yards and the other two 107.
Though he hit Switzer six times for 147 yards, North quarterback Jackson Remualdo struggled, finishing 8 of 22 for 169, twice getting picked off by Jenks’ Joey Havir.
The pattern was set quickly.
North managed a first down before punting after receiving the kick; a three-and-out its second possession; a first down on a 48-yard throw to Switzer before Remualdo threw his first pick, facing fourth-and-8 from the 30.
Jenks’ response, in order, was to drive 55, 53 and 95 yards, needing 13 snaps to cover all the ground.
A bit later, the T-Wolves faced fourth-and-1 at the 20.
It wasn’t their night.
Clay Horning
405 366-3526
Follow me @clayhorning
cfhorning@normantranscript.com
Jenks 63, Norman North 16
North 0 0 0 16 — 16
Jenks 21 14 14 14 — 42
First Quarter
Jenks — Grant Lohr 15 run (Max Paskvan kick), 7:56
Jenks — Lohr 1 run (Paskvan kick), 4:41
Jenks — Jayden Patrick 61 pass from Stephen Kittleman (Paskvan kick), 1:41
Second Quarter
Jenks — Lohr 4 run (Paskvan kick), 6:48
Jenks — Lohr 47 run (Paskvan kick), 0:48
Third Quarter
Jenks — Waylen Adams pass from Kittleman (Paskvan kick), 9:11
Jenks — Griffin Forbes 32 pass from Kittleman (Paskvan kick), 1:41
Fourth Quarter
Jenks — Will Mulready 61 pass from Ike Owens (Paskvan kick), 9:42
North — Chapman McKown 66 run (Will Sutherlin kick), 11:10
North — Team safety, 9:42
Jenks — Connor Bacon 12 pass from Owens (Paskvan kick), 4:21
North — Luke Switzer 21 pass from Jackson Remualdo (Sutherlin kick), 2:26