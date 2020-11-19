Norman North returns to the place it was three years ago — a playoff team, in the quarterfinals, on the road and facing an east-side giant.
The T-Wolves (6-3) are here following last week’s cardiac Crosstown Clash, fighting past Norman High 42-34 in the 6A-I play-in round.
But to get where North hasn’t been in four years — the state semis — it must conquer Jenks, a program three wins away from its 17th state championship.
“We got a huge challenge,” North coach Justin Jones said. “They're playing really good football right now. They're a team that's well put together. They're coached well, and this is what's in Jenks' DNA. It's not just playing to the quarterfinals, but playing in state championship games.”
It’s a tall order for any program to run into the Trojans in the postseason.
The best news for North is it’s already seen what it can do against Class 6A-I’s powerhouses.
The T-Wolves know how quickly mistakes can pile up in the second half in a 50-25 loss to Union, which they had played well for most of the night.
North proved it could hang with Owasso, losing 33-22 to the defending state champions and a few plays away in the fourth quarter from securing a program-defining victory.
As Jones has expressed several times this season, North isn’t in the business of moral victories. But it has to be a better feeling playing the Rams closer than any team has in 2020 than the T-Wolves’ experiences the previous two seasons.
Experience against talented opponents will be key for North amid their first winning season in three years and beyond. And Jones hopes his players can draw from those situations ing tonight’s quarterfinal round where another shot at a statement victory awaits them.
“What you use that [adversity] as a staff is you show and you talk about it with your players of we can't have this critical breakdown,” Jones said. “.. So, it's not about, 'Can we play with this team?' It's about, 'Are we going to execute?'”
Mistakes nearly came to bite North a week ago.
A pick-six helped the Tigers eliminate the T-Wolves’ bid for a runaway victory, trailing 21-6 early in the third quarter. NHS used big special-teams plays to rally and take the lead briefly in the second half before North quarterback Jackson Remualdo led North to a game-winning march down the field.
“I think it's affirmation of the fight that I think our team has and the growth that we've taken over the last three years” Jones said. “What I take from the first-round game is the fact that we're down ... a lot of things went wrong for us there, and we had every opportunity to not show our growth and not show our maturity.
"But for those guys with five minutes left, they stayed calm and put together a four-and-a-half minute drive that was unbelievable.”
Perhaps North has another unbelievable performance in it.
Heading into tonight's game at 7, the T-Wolves have given no reason that they don’t.
