Norman North football: T-Wolves head into first postseason since '17 with momentum

Norman North saved its best for last.
The T-Wolves had already looked the part as one of the best eight teams in 6A-I before the postseason was opened to all 16 programs in the classification. A guaranteed playoff spot didn’t deter North from making statement after statement, most recently beating Southmoore 59-10.
North’s 49-point victory was its most lopsided, presumably giving the program plenty of good vibes entering today’s game against Norman High at Harve Collins Field.
The T-Wolves’ key to success, however, has been not getting too high — or too low.
“We preach all the time about staying even,” North coach Justin Jones said. “So, control what we can control and have a great response. And I think that's who we are in our program, and we try to be that from day one three years ago until now.”
North’s veteran group has proven to Jones they can be that. Although, they have plenty to be excited about.
The T-Wolves clinched their first winning record since 2017. Four of their wins have come by four touchdowns or more. And while North didn’t get a chance to test itself against NHS at the beginning of the season, the postseason has set up to give the T-Wolves a chance to end their two-game losing skid against the Tigers.
“For us to miss the Crosstown Clash and to have a chance to still play the game, I think is great,” Jones said. “A lot more stakes in this particular game than in any previous one.”
North knows its third-seed, coming out of District 6A-I-2, and NHS’ sixth-seed, coming from 6A-I-1, won’t mean much when the programs essentially meet at its shared home.
Clash tends to bring out the best in both the Tigers and T-Wolves, a fact not lost on Jones.
“Rivalry games are the great equalizer just because both sides tend to play above themselves,” Jones said. “What it's really going to come down for both teams is to be able to go out there and execute. We got to execute all three phases of the game, we got to play great defense against a talented quarterback and talented receivers, and we got to play great offense against a very, very good defense.”
• Well-rounded defense: Jones struggles to name a standout player on his defense — not for a lack of talent but they’ve had success without needing to rely on one player.
“When you talk about our defense, it's hard to single out one guy, because our defense, because we're not built on one guy,” Jones said.
North’s defense has allowed 24.6 points per game, though 63% of the points it’s allowed has come in its three defeats.
When the T-Wolf defense is on, it’s on. Upperclassmen leaders like linebacker Will Bradley, defensive lineman Pierce Hassen, defensive back Jake Tadlock, outside linebacker Duncan Parham and linebacker Kameron Washington have helped facilitate that success.
“We're built on a group of 11 guys, and I think that's what makes them so good this year,” Jones said, “is that they play so hard, together and for each other”
• Getting the upper hand: North quarterback Jackson Remualdo has been through his share of ups and downs.
It comes with the territory of seeing varsity minutes as a sophomore. But now as a senior, there’s few in 6A-I that can match Remualdo’s experience.
The T-Wolf veteran is responsible for 916 yards passing, nine touchdowns and just three interceptions through eight games. And against NHS today, he’s finally the more seasoned quarterback.
“There's absolutely no substitute for experience, and especially at the quarterback position,” Jones said. “Jackson, two years ago got reps in the Crosstown Clash as a sophomore, when he probably wasn't ready. And then plays in it last year in a really close game. ... And so, I think for us, from a team perspective, whether it's this game or any other game moving forward, there's very few situations Jackson hasn't seen as the signal caller in the backfield. And that bodes well for anyone.”
• Back in the postseason: North is making its first state playoff appearance since 2017.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association ensured each program had the opportunity to compete in the postseason. The T-Wolves would have been in, regardless of the change, finishing third in its district to Owasso and Union.
“Obviously, it feels good,” Jones said. “It feels like we've taken our body of work over the last few years and we've leaned on the experience of those guys that were in the fight for the first two years and kind of parlayed that into where we're at right now.”
If they get past the Tigers, the T-Wolves will face the winner of Jenks and Moore next week in the state quarterfinals.