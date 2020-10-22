The race to the state playoffs took a turn when the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association made a change to its postseason format on Tuesday.
It’s not so much a race anymore — every team is in.
Each classification will add a play-in round to compensate for the COVID-related cancellations that have plagued the high school football season. If the districts choose to do so, playoff seeding will be based on a ranking system. And if a team is unable to compete in a non-championship playoff game, they will be required to forfeit.
The modified postseason ensures no program is denied a playoff berth due to uneven district standings. They are in complete control of their destiny as long as they are able to compete.
The guaranteed postseason game might have not mattered much to Norman North, which plays at Union at 7 p.m. today and was well-positioned to make the postseason in its traditional format.
But if there was a team that could handle the uncertainty that awaits in November, North would be a solid bet.
“It doesn't matter the situation, it doesn't matter the adversity,” said North coach Justin Jones, “we're going to face the storm and we're going to go play.”
Jones said that a week ago when asked about the maturity of his football team.
The T-Wolves are in a favorable spot, led by senior quarterback, Jackson Remualdo, senior running back Gabe Trevillison, senior receiver Luke Switzer and a veteran offensive line. On defense, the likes of senior linebackers Kameron Washington and Zach Ivy and defensive lineman Pierce Hassen add to North’s experience.
North’s upperclassmen have been through the struggles of back-to-back losing seasons, where learning to finish games was its primary concern on the field.
“They had to grow up through that adversity, and then you get into last year, and I think we showed some improvements of being a better football team,” Jones said. “But then you look at some of the games like the Edmond Santa Fe game (North lost 14-7) where we competed, but we didn't win. You look at some of those other games where we were really close, like the Norman High game (North lost 31-24), where we're close but we just didn't win it.
“We were so close to breaking that door down, and just couldn't get over the hump.”
Now, at 4-2 overall and 3-1 in district, the T-Wolves look capable of contending with anyone.
North lost to Yukon 41-24 earlier in the season with a good chunk of its roster missing due to COVID. It bounced back to rock Mustang 42-14 and fell 11 points short of stunning top-ranked Owasso in a game that was tighter than its final indicates.
Beating Union will be just as heavy of an order. The school lost its first four games to Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks and Owasso. Since then, it's beat up on Mustang and Moore entering its home date with North.
Union is capable of giving North problems. But no longer unable to absorb any punches thrown its way.
That goes for the postseason, and whatever it may entail, as well.
