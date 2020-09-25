Norman North coach Justin Jones expressed pride for his players after last Friday’s T-Wolves game and the rollercoaster week that often suggested it might not happen.
North had been the team ready to play a contest that was ultimately canceled because its opponent was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Last week, it was the T-Wolves, who appeared headed toward calling off a game because of health issues.
The game happened, and North will have another Saturday at 7 p.m. against Mustang. But getting to this point and last week were far from easy.
Jones, North’s third-year head coach, put his team through a light practice Monday, Sept. 14, with Yukon visiting Harve Collins Fields in four days. On Tuesday, somewhere between a third to a half of his team was unavailable for practice after Jones learned of team members’ potential exposure to COVID-19.
“It's kinda like roulette,” Jones said. “You have all these safety protocols in place and you think you've dotted every 'i' and crossed every 't.' And even with that, there's still the potential that even if you have the best-laid plans that it just comes up wrong time or wrong person or wrong space.”
As concerns around an outbreak increased, Jones and his coaching staff had to manage a depleted roster ahead of their second game of the season, while Norman Public Schools’ health-care partners conducted contact tracing.
North rolled with the punches, played its game against Yukon and lost 41-24.
Jones isn’t so concerned, however, with results right now.
North had aspirations of making the Class 6A-I playoffs this season — and still can make it — after a difficult 2019 campaign of getting outplayed more often than not. But North’s time to turn the corner as a program can wait if it has to.
Jones is just trying to give his players a chance to not lose what so many other athletes have already lost this year because of the pandemic.
“You can't worry about wins and losses. You've just got to worry about, can we safely play the game?” Jones said. “And if we can safely play the game, then I think that we owe it to the players that have been here and are available to be able to go out and give them the experience we may not get the next week.”
The sacrifice on North’s part is piecing together a group of starters that make sense and don't put the team in any unnecessary danger. Replacing the T-Wolves’ entire starting offensive line, which was unavailable due to contact tracing, was the biggest challenge.
By Wednesday last week, North knew it was going to be short-handed against Yukon. So, it turned to backups, as well as players that hadn’t played the position before, on a day’s notice.
The unprecedented situation forced North to use its usual Thursday walk-through as a normal weekday practice.
“We had a full, hard practice on Thursday and then turnaround and play a Yukon team that's physical,” Jones said. “Not only that, but they run such an intricate scheme that you need every day of prep that you can get.”
North struggled to keep up with Yukon's flexbone offense in the second half, but it led 17-13 at halftime. The makeshift T-Wolves offensive line also allowed North’s runners to go for a combined 161 yards.
“I told our kids at the end of the game, I was so incredibly proud of them because the easy thing for us to do would be to cancel that game,” Jones said. “The second easy thing to do would be to make every excuse in the book and come out and be lifeless and not even act like we wanted to be there. Our kids did everything opposite of that.”
North will try to bounce back in its district opener tonight against Mustang.
Jones does not expect to be at full strength with a few injuries North endured last Friday. But the T-Wolves are no longer surprised by their circumstances.
They're just dealing with it.
"We're going to prepare just like it's a normal week for us," Jones said. "We have a lot of guys that are going to have to do things virtually and be locked in. And then Saturday morning, we'll get everybody back together. ... Certainly different, certainly nothing we've ever dealt with, but that's kinda how we're operating this week."
Joe Buettner
405-366-3580
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Norman North at Mustang
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Bronco Stadium
Records & Rankings: North 1-1, unranked; Mustang 2-1, No. 4 AP
Radio: KREF-AM 1400 and FM-99.3
