Norman North girls basketball: Cummings' 24 powers T-Wolves' victory over Westmoore

After Kennedy Cummings hit her last shot of the game, she ran back up the court with a smile on her face.
The senior just recorded a game-high 24 points and contributed almost half of Norman North’s points in a 50-37 win over Westmoore.
From start to finish, the Timberwolves (1-1) fed off the play of Cummings, who signed with East Central University last month. Early in the contest, she hit three consecutive shots and with the help of fellow senior Fatima Black, jumped North out to a lead the Jaguars (0-2) would not be able to recover from.
“She’s the spearhead of our attack on both ends,” North girls coach Rory Hamilton said of Cummings. “She’s our Energizer Bunny. It all starts and stops with her energy and I thought she was tremendous on both ends.
“There’s not a kid in our program that works harder than her. … So, I’m happy for her that that hard work is paying off and the ball went in the net tonight.”
The win was North’s first of the season, after losing to Edmond North earlier in the week. The loss was a wake-up call for the Timberwolves, Hamilton said. They focused more on the details and the results spoke for themselves.
Limiting unforced errors has been a focus for North this season. While the Timberwolves did commit a few travelling violations and made ill-advised passes at times, this game served as evidence of the way North can play when it stays tough and competitive.
“That was more like the way Norman North girls basketball plays,” Hamilton said. “Regardless of the scoreboard or our opponent, there’s a standard that we try to hold ourselves to and we didn’t do that Tuesday, so we had two really good days of practice. and I told the girls, what you see on the court is a product of that. I’m proud of the way they bounced back.”
North boys edge Westmoore
Experience was key for the Norman North boys Friday night in a 71-66 win over Westmoore.
The Jaguars (0-2) jumped out to a 9-0 lead early, but the Timberwolves (1-0) fought back, led by Caelin Hearne — who finished with 24 points. North relied on the experience of seniors like Jaylon White, Aiden Walker, Duncan Parham and Hearne to keep the team calm in the close game.
“Guys didn’t really panic too much tonight,” North boys coach Kellen McCoy said. “Kind of knew what we needed to do. (We) kept our composure and tried to get stops and execute.”
The game went back and forth until the final minute. With just seconds left on the clock, White hit a free throw to all but seal the game for the Timberwolves and cap a 20-point night for the senior.
Besides the win, the Timberwolves can also take away some lessons from their delayed season opener. A lot of the things McCoy and his coaching staff have focused on in practice came into play Friday night, especially on defense.
“I think it was great for just teaching some of the lessons that we’ve been talking about in practice for so long,” McCoy said. “… We’ll be able to watch the film and show them visual proof of what we’re talking about.”