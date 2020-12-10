The Norman North girls played from behind for most of its Tuesday game against Putnam City North.
Trailing by one deep in the fourth quarter, the 13th-ranked Timberwolves turned the ball over and then fouled, sending the Panthers to the free throw line for a one-and-one with just seven seconds left. The Panthers missed the first free throw, which North senior Shamica Smith rebounded.
Smith passed the ball to senior guard Kennedy Cummings, who drew a foul with just one second remaining. With both teams in the bonus, the foul sent Cummings to the free throw line with a chance to tie or win the game.
The senior, who signed with East Central a month ago, calmly sank both free throws, giving the Timberwolves a 27-26 victory over the Panthers in the opening round of the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational Tournament.
The game-winning foul shots served as redemption for Cummings, who missed one of two technical free throws just a minute earlier that left the Timberwolves trailing by a point.
North assistant coach Al Beal said he was confident that Cummings would sink the free throws when it mattered most.
“She’s our leader, and I knew once she got to the free throw line after missing the one earlier, she was going to hit,” Beal said. “She’s just that type of kid.”
Cummings’ free throws helped the Timberwolves overcome a poor offensive performance for most of the night. The team scored just five points in the first quarter and only three in the second, which led to North trailing by five points at halftime.
The Timberwolves overcame their offensive woes with toughness on the defensive end. The team held the Panthers to 13 points in both halves, including just three in the third quarter.
“Those girls just showed so much heart, it was amazing,” Beal said. “They could’ve easily folded. The game was really physical, and I was proud of the way we stepped up, took that physicality and functioned with it. This game came down to toughness and defense. At the end of the day, we composed ourselves and took advantage.”
Despite their struggles, the Timberwolves found some rhythm in the fourth quarter. Cummings hit a 3-pointer at a pivotal moment in the fourth period, and Smith made back-to-back layups to cut the team’s deficit to one point with two minutes remaining.
“We got hit in the mouth a couple of times, but we didn’t step back,” Beal said. “We stepped up and took it. We gave it back, and we were composed when we did it.”
Jordon Wright led the team with nine points, followed by Cummings’ seven. Smith finished with six points.
Next, the Timberwolves (3-1) will face No. 14 Midwest City in the tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.
