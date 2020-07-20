Norman North rising senior Fatima Black locked in her college commitment Monday.
Black is taking her talents to Division I program Morgan State, based in Baltimore, Maryland, and member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Morgan State is a historically Black research university, which the North standout cited as a reason for her commitment to the Bears.
"I am very proud to announce that I am participating in the Athlete to HBCU movement!" Fatima Black wrote in a note posted to her Twitter account. "I have been overwhelmed with the familial love and welcoming home to Morgan State. I encourage all my fellow athletes to seriously take notice of HBCU athletics and education!"
#COMMITTED #GoBears🐻🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/5iCP49TlVw— Fatima Lani Black (@fatima_lani) July 20, 2020
Black had an exceptional junior season, where she became an integral part to the Timberwolves' success.
North went 17-9 last season and exited the postseason with a 42-36 loss to Putnam City West in an area-round elimination game.
Black added to a strong North frontcourt that had the athletes and shooters to stretch the floor beyond the post.
She was named the team's most improved player by the program for her 2019-20 season efforts. Her role is likely to further increase with the departure of fellow forward Jessika Evans this coming season.
